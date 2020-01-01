Toposim UltraMesh New Jersey Now Available

Multi-LOD10-14 / 2.3m maximum horizontal resolution terrain mesh covering the State of New Jersey in the United States of America, derived from 1m LiDAR digital elevation models, compiled at an astounding 2.3m horizontal resolution statewide, specially-designed for low and slow barnstorming, ultralight, four-wheeling, and hiking aficionados.

(Portions of some counties where 1m LiDAR source data is not yet available have been filled with 10m source data. These areas are ghosted in the current coverage graphic and will be updated when the source data becomes available from the data provider.)

UltraMesh

Expanding our selection of the ultra-high-resolution UltraMesh product line, UltraMesh scenery is now available. Featuring an incredible 2.3m horizontal resolution compiled from 1m LIDAR bare earth source data, this is truly the most detailed and accurate rendition of the state's elevation models ever produced for the FSX trunk and all its branches.

One caveat of ultra-high 2m resolution terrain is a shorter visual range than some of the lower, more prevalent LODs, such as the Toposim Continents Collection, making this terrain mesh more conductive to low-altitude barnstorming and bush flying, ultralights, and ground operations such as avatar hiking or off-road four-wheeling. Try it with a Jeep or Humvee–great fun!

UltraMesh scenery is compatible with FSX, FSX-SE, all versions of P3D, and FSW. As well, it works great with Orbx Global Vector, Ultimate Terrain USA, as well as all photoreal ground texture products.

