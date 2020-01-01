  • TrueEarth Great Britain SP1 (P3Dv4) Available

    Nels_Anderson
    Orbx - TrueEarth Great Britain

    Orbx has released a service pack for TrueEarth Great Britain which updates all regions of the Prepar3D V4 version.

    TE GB South V2 Service Pack 1

    • Fixed corrupted mesh scenery file for the complete center part of the scenery (high resolution mesh didn't show between Cardiff and Southampton at all before)
    • Added POIs: St. Michaels Mount, Bredon Folly, Brentor Church, Broadway Tower, Ely Cathedral, Needles Lighthouse
    • Aligned road traffic to new motorway around Birmingham airport
    • Fixed positioning of Tamar rail bridge
    • Fixed mesh ridge in Wales
    • Removed autogen colliding with Hertford Castle
    • Remove trees colliding with old Severn bridge
    • Fixed floating buildings around London Eye
    • Aligned road traffic to Clifton bridge
    • Fixed positioning of Cardiff Castle and Stadium
    • Fixed elevation of Snowdon Peak buildings
    • Fixed buildings colliding with some POIs in London
    • Added some default lighthouse models where no individual POIs models were available
    • Fixed compatibility to ORBX's EGTH
    • Improved compatibility to FTX EU ENG and WLS (overlapping PR files)

    TE GB Central Service Pack 1

    • Added missing autogen in very northwest edge of scenery coverage
    • Added POIs: Melrose Abbey
    • Fixed watermask issues in various areas (mainly Morecambe coastline)
    • Visual improvements of PR, mesh and positioning of Humber bridge
    • Fixed sunken lake in EGNM approach
    • Fixed sunken terrain under Leaderfoot Viaduct
    • Fixed building overlapping with Sunderland river bridge
    • Added some default lighthouse models where no individual POIs models were available
    • Improved compatibility to FTX EU ENG and WLS (overlapping PR files)

    TE GB North Service Pack 1

    • Visual improvements and updated road traffic of new Queensferry bridge
    • Added POIs: Urquhart Castle, Dounreay Reactor
    • Fixed watermask issues in various areas (mainly around Out Skerries and Benbecula)
    • Fixed EGEH and OUK elevation problems
    • Added missing M90 river bridge near Perth
    • Aligned road traffic on Dundee bridge
    • Fixed area around Waverly bridge spanning over Edinburgh rail station
    • Removed duplicated Edinburgh Donaldson's Hospital
    • Added some default lighthouse models where no individual POIs models were available
    • Fixed EGNS hangars colliding with commercial area buildings
    • Removed colliding trees at airports of Bournmouth, Gatwick, Birmingham and Coventry
    • Improved compatibility to FTX EU SCO (overlapping PR files)

