TrueEarth Great Britain SP1 (P3Dv4) Available

Orbx has released a service pack for TrueEarth Great Britain which updates all regions of the Prepar3D V4 version.

TE GB South V2 Service Pack 1

Fixed corrupted mesh scenery file for the complete center part of the scenery (high resolution mesh didn't show between Cardiff and Southampton at all before)

Added POIs: St. Michaels Mount, Bredon Folly, Brentor Church, Broadway Tower, Ely Cathedral, Needles Lighthouse

Aligned road traffic to new motorway around Birmingham airport

Fixed positioning of Tamar rail bridge

Fixed mesh ridge in Wales

Removed autogen colliding with Hertford Castle

Remove trees colliding with old Severn bridge

Fixed floating buildings around London Eye

Aligned road traffic to Clifton bridge

Fixed positioning of Cardiff Castle and Stadium

Fixed elevation of Snowdon Peak buildings

Fixed buildings colliding with some POIs in London

Added some default lighthouse models where no individual POIs models were available

Fixed compatibility to ORBX's EGTH

Improved compatibility to FTX EU ENG and WLS (overlapping PR files)

TE GB Central Service Pack 1

Added missing autogen in very northwest edge of scenery coverage

Added POIs: Melrose Abbey

Fixed watermask issues in various areas (mainly Morecambe coastline)

Visual improvements of PR, mesh and positioning of Humber bridge

Fixed sunken lake in EGNM approach

Fixed sunken terrain under Leaderfoot Viaduct

Fixed building overlapping with Sunderland river bridge

Added some default lighthouse models where no individual POIs models were available

Improved compatibility to FTX EU ENG and WLS (overlapping PR files)

TE GB North Service Pack 1

Visual improvements and updated road traffic of new Queensferry bridge

Added POIs: Urquhart Castle, Dounreay Reactor

Fixed watermask issues in various areas (mainly around Out Skerries and Benbecula)

Fixed EGEH and OUK elevation problems

Added missing M90 river bridge near Perth

Aligned road traffic on Dundee bridge

Fixed area around Waverly bridge spanning over Edinburgh rail station

Removed duplicated Edinburgh Donaldson's Hospital

Added some default lighthouse models where no individual POIs models were available

Fixed EGNS hangars colliding with commercial area buildings

Removed colliding trees at airports of Bournmouth, Gatwick, Birmingham and Coventry

Improved compatibility to FTX EU SCO (overlapping PR files)

