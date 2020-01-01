TrueEarth Great Britain SP1 (P3Dv4) Available

Orbx has released a service pack for TrueEarth Great Britain which updates all regions of the Prepar3D V4 version.
TE GB South V2 Service Pack 1
- Fixed corrupted mesh scenery file for the complete center part of the scenery (high resolution mesh didn't show between Cardiff and Southampton at all before)
- Added POIs: St. Michaels Mount, Bredon Folly, Brentor Church, Broadway Tower, Ely Cathedral, Needles Lighthouse
- Aligned road traffic to new motorway around Birmingham airport
- Fixed positioning of Tamar rail bridge
- Fixed mesh ridge in Wales
- Removed autogen colliding with Hertford Castle
- Remove trees colliding with old Severn bridge
- Fixed floating buildings around London Eye
- Aligned road traffic to Clifton bridge
- Fixed positioning of Cardiff Castle and Stadium
- Fixed elevation of Snowdon Peak buildings
- Fixed buildings colliding with some POIs in London
- Added some default lighthouse models where no individual POIs models were available
- Fixed compatibility to ORBX's EGTH
- Improved compatibility to FTX EU ENG and WLS (overlapping PR files)
TE GB Central Service Pack 1
- Added missing autogen in very northwest edge of scenery coverage
- Added POIs: Melrose Abbey
- Fixed watermask issues in various areas (mainly Morecambe coastline)
- Visual improvements of PR, mesh and positioning of Humber bridge
- Fixed sunken lake in EGNM approach
- Fixed sunken terrain under Leaderfoot Viaduct
- Fixed building overlapping with Sunderland river bridge
- Added some default lighthouse models where no individual POIs models were available
- Improved compatibility to FTX EU ENG and WLS (overlapping PR files)
TE GB North Service Pack 1
- Visual improvements and updated road traffic of new Queensferry bridge
- Added POIs: Urquhart Castle, Dounreay Reactor
- Fixed watermask issues in various areas (mainly around Out Skerries and Benbecula)
- Fixed EGEH and OUK elevation problems
- Added missing M90 river bridge near Perth
- Aligned road traffic on Dundee bridge
- Fixed area around Waverly bridge spanning over Edinburgh rail station
- Removed duplicated Edinburgh Donaldson's Hospital
- Added some default lighthouse models where no individual POIs models were available
- Fixed EGNS hangars colliding with commercial area buildings
- Removed colliding trees at airports of Bournmouth, Gatwick, Birmingham and Coventry
- Improved compatibility to FTX EU SCO (overlapping PR files)