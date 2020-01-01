  • VSKYLABS Aerospace Simulations R66 Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-30-2020 11:40 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Aerospace Simulations R66 Update

    Side by side with the endless interior and exterior modeling, engineering, animating, texturing and PBR tasks, a 3D riveting process will soon begin, to cover the entire helicopter. Same goes to the interiors screws, nuts and bolts, and additional elements.

    Flight dynamics and drive-train simulation are getting tighter, and there is a great effort of bringing the *numbers* to the needed values, rates and behavior, within reasonable and plausible margins.

    VSKYLABS Aerospace Simulations R66

    A note regarding the *advanced* panel shown in the screen shot (real R66 + VSL R66):

    It is the advanced R66 panel. Although may look to some, at first sight, as an overwhelming glass-cockpit panel, it is in fact constructed to include the simple, analog instruments which are available in the simple cockpit panel (7/9 holes/other Robinson *standard* panels, well know as the "classic" R22 and R44 panels).

    So practically, flying the R66 using the advanced panel is no different than with the classic one; airspeed indicator, altimeter, vertical speed indicator, N2/Roror rpm, engine torque, MGT, N1% rpm, oil-temp, oil-pressure, fuel-quantity....ALL OF THESE, which are forming 100% of the standard *classic* panel are all existing in their analog, original form. So in practice, flying it is quite straight forward to pilots who are used to the classic panel.

    Attached are clear screen shots of the panel, showing the analog instruments within the advanced panel layout.

    VSKYLABS Aerospace Simulations R66

    • The classic panel is under development as well and it will be optional in the VSL R66 Project - it will be added in one of the planned updates after the initial release will take place.
    • To the ones who are not familiar with the Robinson, the switch on the cyclic vertical rod is the landing lights switch.
    • The VSL R66 comes with dual-tail-boom strobe-lights (aft and forward). These are visible in the screen shots as well.

    VSKYLABS Aerospace Simulations R66

    VSKYLABS Aerospace Simulations R66

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess fs2004 fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    asos

    Where can find bgl.comp?

    Thread Starter: asos

    I am looking for bgl.comp,so I can move scenery files. Does anyone know where I can find it please?:confused:

    Last Post By: asos Today, 01:45 PM Go to last post
    Horacios

    Shockwave 3D Lights Redux

    Thread Starter: Horacios

    Hi there, I have a question over the Shockwave 3D Lights, these lights are really nice and look much more realistic! I want to use this system in...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 01:36 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: DC3 Airway's Big Brother: The DC-4

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20249-DC3-Airway-s-Big-Brother-The-DC-4

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:02 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    Staying low but not slow in B.C.

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    As most of you know, I'm an old chopper jockey and therefore most used to low level flying. Some say we get nervous more than 3,000' above the...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:55 PM Go to last post