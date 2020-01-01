VSKYLABS Aerospace Simulations R66 Update

Side by side with the endless interior and exterior modeling, engineering, animating, texturing and PBR tasks, a 3D riveting process will soon begin, to cover the entire helicopter. Same goes to the interiors screws, nuts and bolts, and additional elements.

Flight dynamics and drive-train simulation are getting tighter, and there is a great effort of bringing the *numbers* to the needed values, rates and behavior, within reasonable and plausible margins.

A note regarding the *advanced* panel shown in the screen shot (real R66 + VSL R66):

It is the advanced R66 panel. Although may look to some, at first sight, as an overwhelming glass-cockpit panel, it is in fact constructed to include the simple, analog instruments which are available in the simple cockpit panel (7/9 holes/other Robinson *standard* panels, well know as the "classic" R22 and R44 panels).

So practically, flying the R66 using the advanced panel is no different than with the classic one; airspeed indicator, altimeter, vertical speed indicator, N2/Roror rpm, engine torque, MGT, N1% rpm, oil-temp, oil-pressure, fuel-quantity....ALL OF THESE, which are forming 100% of the standard *classic* panel are all existing in their analog, original form. So in practice, flying it is quite straight forward to pilots who are used to the classic panel.

Attached are clear screen shots of the panel, showing the analog instruments within the advanced panel layout.

The classic panel is under development as well and it will be optional in the VSL R66 Project - it will be added in one of the planned updates after the initial release will take place.

To the ones who are not familiar with the Robinson, the switch on the cyclic vertical rod is the landing lights switch.

The VSL R66 comes with dual-tail-boom strobe-lights (aft and forward). These are visible in the screen shots as well.

