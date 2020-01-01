DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet Coming Soon

This detailed simulation of the FA-18E, F & G Super Hornets for FSX, FSX: Steam Edition and Prepar3D has been developed by DC Designs' development team after extensive research.

The DC Designs FA-18 Super Hornets have been modelled to an exceptional level of detail and features a variety of high-definition paint schemes, realistic user-defined payloads (including guided missiles, rockets, bombs, external fuel tanks and reconnaissance pods) and detailed animations. Both the front and rear pilot positions are included, and the aircraft features a truly 3D virtual cockpit with smoothly animated 3D instruments and custom-coded systems and avionics.

