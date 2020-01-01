Team Fusion Simulations Showcases Spitfire

Spitfire Mk VB HF High Altitude Fighter.

One of new flyable aircraft coming to TFS 5.0, the major expansion to IL-2 Cliffs of Dover Blitz, including the new North African Theatre.

At TFS, we love publishing videos and/or screenshots showcasing what we believe will be an outstanding, realistic flight simulation. Whilst is it 'slightly difficult' to make code look visually stunning, unless you are into that kind of scene , when I see a brilliant screenshot, I will share it with you.

This screenshot of a Spitfire Vb HF flying high over the North African desert, by Alpha tester Pienoir, is near photo realistic (in my opinion).

