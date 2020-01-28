  • OBD Updates Wings Over Flanders Fields

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-29-2020 12:12 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    OBD Updates Wings Over Flanders Fields

    The talented team over at OBD have released updates for both Wings Over Flanders Field and Wings Over The Reich.

    WOFF Platinum Edition changes include:

    28th January 2020 WOFF PE V5.04 contents.

    1. Revised DM for Observation Balloons
    2. Direct X 3D Shaders Update - fixes some issues in Windows 7, and sea animation improvement
    3. Revised explosion sounds

    OBD Updates Wings Over The Reich

    WOTR 1.20 Changes:

    29 January 2020 Contents and Improvements WOTR V1.20 - of course this also includes the FREE stunning Spitfire MK1a that was released previously in V1.14.

    1. Revised DM for ships - Fighters can no longer sink multiple ships
    2. Campaign: BF109 Pilots no longer receive directives to directly attack ships but rather they will now be directed to assist and protect bombers that are attacking ships. - The mission takes place at high altitude as top cover. It is NOT an escort mission - but there will be friendly flights directed to attack the ships that require the assistance at the target. - As a leader the player can of course still direct his flight to attack the ships if desired.
    3. Direct X 3D Shaders Update - Includes smoother water animations and stability fixes for Windows 7
    4. Spitfire MkIa model fixes - External: changed elevator shape to MKI type. Linked canopy pull handle to canopy properly. Revised training of Spitfire engineers for future! Internal: Small tweaks to VC Spade Control column.
    5. Added 250Kg back onto centreline for Ju87 when using 4 wing mounted 50Kg bombs

    Wings Over Flanders Fields
    FlightSim.Com Review: Wings Over Flanders Fields: Ultimate Edition

    Wings Over The Reich
    FlightSim.Com Review: Wings Over The Reich

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020
    Tags: obd, woff, wotr

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess fs2004 fsdg fsx helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: Aerosoft A330 Professional

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20263-Review-Aerosoft-A330-Professional

    Last Post By: Nels_Anderson Today, 01:15 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    AIFP/Aircraft problem

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I installed a Republic Thunderbolt with a few textures manually like I always do. They are for both FS9 and FSX, They show up in the normal...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 12:50 PM Go to last post
    Horacios

    Shockwave 3D Lights Redux

    Thread Starter: Horacios

    Hi there, I have a question over the Shockwave 3D Lights, these lights are really nice and look much more realistic! I want to use this system in...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 12:04 PM Go to last post
    Striker213

    Anyone else sick of price gouging?

    Thread Starter: Striker213

    I just got my old FSX Deluxe copy up to FSX Gold specs(FSX Deluxe with Acceleration) by adding the Acceleration expansion to it. But every time I try...

    Last Post By: UPHILL3 Today, 09:40 AM Go to last post