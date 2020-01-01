  • PMDG Delays Release Of 737NGXu Base Package Update

    Nels_Anderson
    PMDG

    PMDG Delays Release Of PMDG 737NGXu Base Package Update and the PMDG 737-600/700 Expansion Package.

    NOTAM: Today's planned update/release is in holding... Sorry - PMDG Simulations.

    We were planning to release the PMDG 737NGXu Base Package update and the PMDG 737-600/700 Expansion Package today, 29JAN20.

    Unfortunately, my schedule changed and I have been called out to fly a three-day trip, returning late in the day on Friday.

    During our Thursday afternoon call, we will reschedule the release and let you know, but it is likely we will simply hold until a week from Wednesday in order not to put the release on a Saturday which places a coverage requirement on the support team over the weekend.

    You will notice that we are going to begin pushing more and more updates on Tue/Wed as it makes sense to us from a coverage and attention span standpoint and also allows the team to know that they won't be unexpectedly on call due to any of the accidental things that can go wrong with an update/release.

    Okay, so stay tuned... we'll keep you posted on the schedule change. Apologies for the late change. It is pretty unusual I get a schedule change this late in the game.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

