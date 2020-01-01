Aerosoft – Zagreb Professional For FSX/P3D

Fly to Croatia's capital with Zagreb Professional. This highly detailed scenery brings you to Zagreb Airport, named "Franjo Tudman" after Croatia’s first president.

Zagreb Professional comes with all airport buildings and facilities, detailed terminals, and the complete military area of LDZA. Immerse yourself in this location that fits seamlessly into both default P3D and Orbx environments and features seasonal variations. Lots of little details around the airport are animated, e.g. the windsocks, flashing lights, apron traffic, and jetways. In the distance, you can spot the TV tower on the hill Sljeme and the ruins of the medieval fortified town Medvedgrad.

All the parking codes, navaids, ground marking, and taxiway layouts are based on recent charts. The VDGS at the East apron is fully functional, and the add-on includes two detailed AFCAD files for pass-through and push-back behaviour at the West apron.

Compatibility with FTX Global openLC Europe and FTX Global Vector ensures the scenery’s seasons and aerial images appear correctly if you use the FTX products.

Features

"Franjo Tudman Airport" (LDZA) with all the buildings and service facilities, translucent detailed new terminal buildings with interior designs. Complete military area with hangars and buildings. TV tower "Sljeme" and old ruins of "Medvedgrad" are included

Orthophoto with 30 cm/px resolution and color matching of all seasons to P3D and Orbx environment optionally. Densely placed autogen vegetation and buildings

Automatic seasonal changes for vegetation, photo background and relevant 3D objects based on V4 scripting variables, also for snowfall outside winter season

Detailed ground markings based on recent charts of parking stands and new taxiway layouts including recent changes of taxiway layout (May 2019)

Ground layout with rain effect during rainy conditions

Detailed SDK-animated jetway models (CTRL-J), SODE jetways as an option

Truly functional VDGS at all East apron gates (different for pilots and co-pilots view), no need for any other add-on to get working VGDS

Animated windsocks reacting to wind strength and direction

Animated flash lights on 05 approach, radar antenna, and stop bar lights

Animated vehicle traffic on the apron and around the airport

Static aircraft and vehicles

Two detailed AFCAD files with airline parking codes different in AI behavior (Pass-through or Push-back moving on West apron)

Realistic navigational aids (ILS, VOR/DME, NDB, ATIS). AFD optimised, frequencies and approaches adapted based on recent charts

Fully compatible with the default AI traffic and AI traffic add-ons

Configuration tool to enable or disable features like vehicle traffic and dynamic lighting

Compatible with FTX Europe (compatibility switchable via the config tool, changes include an adaptation to the custom FTX season times and a recoloured aerial image)

Fully compatible with FTX Global openLC Europe and FTX Global Vector

Handmade fully detailed vector files (rivers, lakes, roads, landclass, etc.) which covers 4200 km² around airport

Realistic reflections during rain and on glass

Runway, approach and taxiway lights compiled into one object

Optimised runway lighting, center lights, taxi lights, apron lighting with 3D lights with activation/deactivation based on time of day and weather conditions

Optimized dynamic lighting (can be turned off per area via the config menu)

Straightforward installation: no changes to default configuration necessary. No SODE needed for full functionality (despite optional SODE jetways)

Optional SODE jetways (P3D V4)

