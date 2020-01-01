  • TorqueSim/RealSimGear Announce SR22 G3 GTS

    TorqueSim/RealSimGear Announce SR22 Ge GTS

    TorqueSim and RealSimGear are excited to announce our next aircraft for X-Plane 11 - the SR22 G3 GTS.

    The SR22 will be entering internal testing in the coming weeks, with a release to follow currently forecasted to be in late Q1 2020. The SR22 is the culmination of months of work to revamp all our development practices to ensure the highest level of fidelity and accuracy.

    Features

    • G1000 Perspective customizations to the Laminar X1000
      • Synthetic Vision (using Saso Kiselkov’s Synthetic Vision, as implemented in HotStart’s TBM900 and TorqueSim’s Pocket Rocket)
      • Custom engine page and engine sidebar
      • Lean-assist functionality
      • Checklists
      • Top-bar customizations (% Power, Distance, etc)
      • Custom boot sequence including “Know Your Limits” and fuel adjustments
      • Designed to interface with RealSimGear’s G1000 hardware, especially their G1000 Perspective Package
    • Fully-custom electrical system
      • Dual-battery and dual-alternator simulated
      • All 11 electrical busses individually simulated
      • All 48 circuit breakers functional
    • High-fidelity flight model created by Austin Meyer of Laminar Research
    • Insanely detailed 3D model
    • Full PBR 4K Texturing
    • Highly immersive custom captured FMOD
    • Custom Tail-Number configuration utility
    • Persistant systems
    • Fully custom C++ plugin using the X-Plane SDK for maximum performance

    ...And many more features to be announced soon!

