CentralSim Previews Aguadilla Airport

Scenery developerhas previewed some WIP screen shots of(also known as Rafael Hernandez Airport) for P3D v4. Rafael Hernandez Airport is a joint civil-military airport located in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. It is named after the Puerto Rican composer Rafael Hernandez Marín. It is Puerto Rico's second largest international airport in terms of passenger movement.

Not much variation in the images, but hopefully the next previews will reveal more.

