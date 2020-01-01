  • CentralSim Previews Aguadilla Airport

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-28-2020 11:31 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Scenery developer CentralSim has previewed some WIP screen shots of Aguadilla International Airport (also known as Rafael Hernandez Airport) for P3D v4. Rafael Hernandez Airport is a joint civil-military airport located in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. It is named after the Puerto Rican composer Rafael Hernandez Marín. It is Puerto Rico's second largest international airport in terms of passenger movement.

    Not much variation in the images, but hopefully the next previews will reveal more.

    CentralSim - Aguadilla Airport

    CentralSim - Aguadilla Airport

    Source

