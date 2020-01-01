  • Efisfly G1000 NXi Software for Lockheed Martin Prepar3D v4.2+

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-28-2020 08:44 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Efisfly G1000 NXi Software for Lockheed Martin Prepar3D v4.2+

    For single engine piston and twin engine aircraft. At the moment SEP Tecnam P2010 and MEP Tecnam P2006 are developed and thoroughly tested. More models to come. Buyers will be provided with updates and new aircraft models free of charge.

    G1000 NXi Software for Lockheed Martin Prepar3D v.4.2 and newer.

    Our software designed to be used in professional simulators as well as for aviation enthusiasts.

    Navigation update - you can use Navigraph data base. Up-to-date navaids and procedures (SIDs, STARs, approaches) are implemented with fsAerodata Navigational Data. In order to have it operational you shall have both fsAerodata and Navigraph subscriptions.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020
    Tags: efisfly, g1000

