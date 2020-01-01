  • Review: Aerosoft A330 Professional

    Airbus A330 Professional

    Alex Dickinson

    $75.99
    Aerosoft - Airbus A330 Professional

    Introduction

    So at long last the Aerosoft A330 has been released and is now available for us finally to try out. I am a very big fan of their previous A320 series, so I cannot hide my excitement about this aircraft coming to the market and I am very keen to share my experiences about it. It is possible that this excitement has come from the fact that there are not many long-range Airbus aircraft available in Prepar3D v4 that come with the high level of immersion that Aerosoft can replicate. For some people it has felt that Aerosoft have taken their time to produce this aircraft, with some in the community comparing the development time to that of the Quality Wings 787. However, in the case of the Quality wings 787, the long development time equalled a superb product, so hopefully this time has been well spent.

    Aerosoft - Airbus A330 Professional     Aerosoft - Airbus A330 Professional

    Installation

    In regards to the installation, uncommonly I did experience an issue with trying to get this product installed. This was quite a surprise, as usually I find with just a few clicks of a mouse button I can install Aerosoft software very quickly and with no issues. However, with this particular aircraft, after installing it, I noticed that no external lighting was shown. After some investigation, I figured out that this was an issue with my system. I have also had similar issues with other aircraft so the end result was to reinstall Prepar3D entirely. I found this corrected the issue I was having with the Aerosoft A330. Even though this problem was an isolated technical issue with my own computer, I would still advise that anti-virus software is disabled when installing this product, and to follow all associated prompted instructions during the installation process.

    Aerosoft - Airbus A330 Professional     Aerosoft - Airbus A330 Professional

    Exterior Model

    One of the reasons why I like Aerosoft aircraft so much is the great job they do on the exterior model. The Aerosoft A330 lives up to this reputation, with a fantastic amount of detail shown on the aircraft. Everything you would expect to see on the exterior is there, such as 3D static wicks, pitot tubes and antennas.

    The use of PBR can be seen throughout the aircraft, especially on the fuselage and wings as they possessed a very heavy metallic look. The use of reflective textures has also been used throughout with a great amount of detail previewed on the wings, where at times they looked as if they were glowing from reflective sunlight textures. Of course, these reflective textures can be witnessed throughout the aircraft with a staggering effect. Already I have been able to take a number of great cinematic shots thanks to this feature.

    Aerosoft - Airbus A330 Professional     Aerosoft - Airbus A330 Professional

