Aerosoft - Airport Newcastle For X-Plane 11 Update

    Aerosoft - Airport Newcastle For X-Plane 11

    Version 1.01 Changes

    • Updated GroundTraffic Plugin to 1.52+
    • Added missing PAPI lights
    • Reduced orthophoto size
    • Added seasonal roads + snow piles
    • Added SAM compatibility to static aircraft
    • Some minor fixes

    Airport Newcastle For X-Plane 11

    Newcastle International Airport is situated in the area of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, about 6 miles north of the city center. Newcastle International was rated the 11th busiest airport in the UK, and the second busiest in Northern England, with Manchester coming first, handling over 4.8 million passengers.

    The airport is owned by seven local authorities: City of Newcastle, City of Sunderland, Durham County Council, Gateshead MBC, North Tyneside MBC, Northumberland County Council and South Tyneside MBC. Copenhagen Airport sold the stake in Newcastle to AMP Capital, which is an Australian based investment company.

    Newcastle airport was opened on 26th July 1935 and was known back then as Woolsington Aerodrome - the airport was opened by Sir Phillip Cunliffe-Lister, Secretary of State for Air. At this time, the airport consisted of one clubhouse, one hangar, a few workshops, a fuel garage and a single grass runway with a building cost of around £35,000.

    Aerosoft - Airport Newcastle For X-Plane 11

    Features

    • 20 cm/pixel photoscenery
    • Custom PBR ground textures
    • Animated jetways, marshaller and VDGS (SAM v2 Plugin required)
    • Custom static aircraft
    • All tower interiors
    • HD vegetation
    • Custom approach lights
    • HDR lighting
    • Animated vehicles
    • Custom terrain model (car park)
    • Wet and snow ground effects
    • Custom color and season adjustments (SAM v2 Plugin required)
      • ORBX TrueEarth
      • ORBX TerraFlora
      • SAM Seasons
      • Ortho4XP

    Aerosoft - Airport Newcastle For X-Plane 11

    Aerosoft - Airport Newcastle For X-Plane 11

