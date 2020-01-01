Aerosoft - Airport Newcastle For X-Plane 11 Update

Version 1.01 Changes

Updated GroundTraffic Plugin to 1.52+

Added missing PAPI lights

Reduced orthophoto size

Added seasonal roads + snow piles

Added SAM compatibility to static aircraft

Some minor fixes

Airport Newcastle For X-Plane 11

Newcastle International Airport is situated in the area of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, about 6 miles north of the city center. Newcastle International was rated the 11th busiest airport in the UK, and the second busiest in Northern England, with Manchester coming first, handling over 4.8 million passengers.

The airport is owned by seven local authorities: City of Newcastle, City of Sunderland, Durham County Council, Gateshead MBC, North Tyneside MBC, Northumberland County Council and South Tyneside MBC. Copenhagen Airport sold the stake in Newcastle to AMP Capital, which is an Australian based investment company.

Newcastle airport was opened on 26th July 1935 and was known back then as Woolsington Aerodrome - the airport was opened by Sir Phillip Cunliffe-Lister, Secretary of State for Air. At this time, the airport consisted of one clubhouse, one hangar, a few workshops, a fuel garage and a single grass runway with a building cost of around £35,000.

Features

20 cm/pixel photoscenery

Custom PBR ground textures

Animated jetways, marshaller and VDGS (SAM v2 Plugin required)

Custom static aircraft

All tower interiors

HD vegetation

Custom approach lights

HDR lighting

Animated vehicles

Custom terrain model (car park)

Wet and snow ground effects

Custom color and season adjustments (SAM v2 Plugin required)

ORBX TrueEarth



ORBX TerraFlora



SAM Seasons



Ortho4XP

