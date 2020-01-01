Just Flight Releases PA-38 Tomahawk For FSX/P3D v1.2 Update

Update v1.2

Flight 1 GNS integration issue fixed

Propeller textures fixed

Barometric pressure range increased to 935 to 1065mb

Default transponder code is now 7000 or 1200, depending on the 'units of measure' selected in the FSX/P3D settings

Carb heat RPM drop increased for increased realism

Just Flight PA-38 Tomahawk

Following on from their PA-28 series, C152 and Duchess Model 76, this highly detailed simulation of the PA-38 Tomahawk is being developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life Tomahawk, G-BNKH, based at Goodwood Aerodrome with SportAir.

The PA-38 Tomahawk is a two-seater, piston-engine aircraft equipped with a fixed tricycle landing gear, 112hp four-cylinder engine and fixed-pitch propeller – an ideal aircraft for touring and flight training.

The PA-38 is flown all around the world and our add-on reflects that global popularity. The package features liveries from the UK, USA, Canada, France, Australia and Germany.

Model

Accurately modelled PA-38 Tomahawk, built using real-world aircraft plans and comprehensive photography of the real aircraft

Numerous animations including passenger doors, cockpit window, sun visors and engine exhaust

Ground equipment including chocks and tie-downs

HD textures are used to produce the highest possible texture clarity

Bump and specular mapping used throughout the aircraft to produce a truly 3D feel

PBR materials (requires P3D v4.4 or later)

Cockpit

A truly 3D virtual cockpit right down to accurately modelled seat belts and screw heads - every instrument is constructed fully in 3D with smooth animations

Authentic fuel and RPM gauge needle 'wobble'

Dimmable instrument lighting

Cockpit textures feature wear and tear based on reference photos taken in the real aircraft to produce an authentic environment

Interactive engine start checklist

Interactive checklists for every stage of flight

Panel state system which will automatically save the panel state whenever a flight is saved and reload the panel state whenever that flight is loaded

Aircraft configuration system that will allow you to choose between 'cold & dark' or 'ready for take-off'

Fully functional and comprehensive IFR-capable avionics fit

Flight computer panel with useful information such as fuel burn, endurance, speed and wind speed/direction

Flight1 GTN and GNS integration in the virtual cockpit (Flight1 GTN/GNS sold separately)

Aircraft systems

Custom-coded electrical system with functional circuit breakers for isolating instruments and systems

Functioning carburettor heat and primer controls, including primer simulation for cold weather operations

Failures including spark plug fouling, limited battery life, vapour lock and more

Refill menu for quick and easy refilling of fuel and oil, and recharging of the battery

Liveries

The PA-38 Tomahawk is supplied with ten liveries.

G-BNKH (UK)

G-BMVL (UK)

G-BNNU (UK)

N2432G (USA)

N7803Q (USA)

D-EEQI (Germany)

C-GTAO (Canada)

F-HVFA (France)

PH-MEC (Netherlands)

VH-UFA (Australia)

Other Features

Realistic and accurate flight dynamics based on real-world performance and handling data, and input from pilots

Authentic Lycoming O-235 sound set

Custom sounds for switches, doors, primer control, wind noise and more

Comprehensive manual with panel guide and performance data

PSD Paint Kit included so you can create your own paint schemes

