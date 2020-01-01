  • Just Flight Releases PA-38 Tomahawk For FSX/P3D v1.2 Update

    Just Flight - PA-38 Tomahawk

    Update v1.2

    • Flight 1 GNS integration issue fixed
    • Propeller textures fixed
    • Barometric pressure range increased to 935 to 1065mb
    • Default transponder code is now 7000 or 1200, depending on the 'units of measure' selected in the FSX/P3D settings
    • Carb heat RPM drop increased for increased realism

    Just Flight PA-38 Tomahawk

    Following on from their PA-28 series, C152 and Duchess Model 76, this highly detailed simulation of the PA-38 Tomahawk is being developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life Tomahawk, G-BNKH, based at Goodwood Aerodrome with SportAir.

    The PA-38 Tomahawk is a two-seater, piston-engine aircraft equipped with a fixed tricycle landing gear, 112hp four-cylinder engine and fixed-pitch propeller – an ideal aircraft for touring and flight training.

    The PA-38 is flown all around the world and our add-on reflects that global popularity. The package features liveries from the UK, USA, Canada, France, Australia and Germany.

    Just Flight - PA-38 Tomahawk

    Model

    • Accurately modelled PA-38 Tomahawk, built using real-world aircraft plans and comprehensive photography of the real aircraft
    • Numerous animations including passenger doors, cockpit window, sun visors and engine exhaust
    • Ground equipment including chocks and tie-downs
    • HD textures are used to produce the highest possible texture clarity
    • Bump and specular mapping used throughout the aircraft to produce a truly 3D feel
    • PBR materials (requires P3D v4.4 or later)

    Just Flight - PA-38 Tomahawk cockpit

    Cockpit

    • A truly 3D virtual cockpit right down to accurately modelled seat belts and screw heads - every instrument is constructed fully in 3D with smooth animations
    • Authentic fuel and RPM gauge needle 'wobble'
    • Dimmable instrument lighting
    • Cockpit textures feature wear and tear based on reference photos taken in the real aircraft to produce an authentic environment
    • Interactive engine start checklist
    • Interactive checklists for every stage of flight
    • Panel state system which will automatically save the panel state whenever a flight is saved and reload the panel state whenever that flight is loaded
    • Aircraft configuration system that will allow you to choose between 'cold & dark' or 'ready for take-off'
    • Fully functional and comprehensive IFR-capable avionics fit
    • Flight computer panel with useful information such as fuel burn, endurance, speed and wind speed/direction
    • Flight1 GTN and GNS integration in the virtual cockpit (Flight1 GTN/GNS sold separately)

    Just Flight - PA-38 Tomahawk

    Aircraft systems

    • Custom-coded electrical system with functional circuit breakers for isolating instruments and systems
    • Functioning carburettor heat and primer controls, including primer simulation for cold weather operations
    • Failures including spark plug fouling, limited battery life, vapour lock and more
    • Refill menu for quick and easy refilling of fuel and oil, and recharging of the battery

    Liveries

    The PA-38 Tomahawk is supplied with ten liveries.

    • G-BNKH (UK)
    • G-BMVL (UK)
    • G-BNNU (UK)
    • N2432G (USA)
    • N7803Q (USA)
    • D-EEQI (Germany)
    • C-GTAO (Canada)
    • F-HVFA (France)
    • PH-MEC (Netherlands)
    • VH-UFA (Australia)

    Just Flight - PA-38 Tomahawk

    Other Features

    • Realistic and accurate flight dynamics based on real-world performance and handling data, and input from pilots
    • Authentic Lycoming O-235 sound set
    • Custom sounds for switches, doors, primer control, wind noise and more
    • Comprehensive manual with panel guide and performance data
    • PSD Paint Kit included so you can create your own paint schemes

    Purchase Just Flight PA-38 Tomahawk For FSX/P3D

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

