Just Flight Releases PA-38 Tomahawk For FSX/P3D v1.2 Update

Update v1.2
- Flight 1 GNS integration issue fixed
- Propeller textures fixed
- Barometric pressure range increased to 935 to 1065mb
- Default transponder code is now 7000 or 1200, depending on the 'units of measure' selected in the FSX/P3D settings
- Carb heat RPM drop increased for increased realism
Just Flight PA-38 Tomahawk
Following on from their PA-28 series, C152 and Duchess Model 76, this highly detailed simulation of the PA-38 Tomahawk is being developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life Tomahawk, G-BNKH, based at Goodwood Aerodrome with SportAir.
The PA-38 Tomahawk is a two-seater, piston-engine aircraft equipped with a fixed tricycle landing gear, 112hp four-cylinder engine and fixed-pitch propeller – an ideal aircraft for touring and flight training.
The PA-38 is flown all around the world and our add-on reflects that global popularity. The package features liveries from the UK, USA, Canada, France, Australia and Germany.
Model
- Accurately modelled PA-38 Tomahawk, built using real-world aircraft plans and comprehensive photography of the real aircraft
- Numerous animations including passenger doors, cockpit window, sun visors and engine exhaust
- Ground equipment including chocks and tie-downs
- HD textures are used to produce the highest possible texture clarity
- Bump and specular mapping used throughout the aircraft to produce a truly 3D feel
- PBR materials (requires P3D v4.4 or later)
Cockpit
- A truly 3D virtual cockpit right down to accurately modelled seat belts and screw heads - every instrument is constructed fully in 3D with smooth animations
- Authentic fuel and RPM gauge needle 'wobble'
- Dimmable instrument lighting
- Cockpit textures feature wear and tear based on reference photos taken in the real aircraft to produce an authentic environment
- Interactive engine start checklist
- Interactive checklists for every stage of flight
- Panel state system which will automatically save the panel state whenever a flight is saved and reload the panel state whenever that flight is loaded
- Aircraft configuration system that will allow you to choose between 'cold & dark' or 'ready for take-off'
- Fully functional and comprehensive IFR-capable avionics fit
- Flight computer panel with useful information such as fuel burn, endurance, speed and wind speed/direction
- Flight1 GTN and GNS integration in the virtual cockpit (Flight1 GTN/GNS sold separately)
Aircraft systems
- Custom-coded electrical system with functional circuit breakers for isolating instruments and systems
- Functioning carburettor heat and primer controls, including primer simulation for cold weather operations
- Failures including spark plug fouling, limited battery life, vapour lock and more
- Refill menu for quick and easy refilling of fuel and oil, and recharging of the battery
Liveries
The PA-38 Tomahawk is supplied with ten liveries.
- G-BNKH (UK)
- G-BMVL (UK)
- G-BNNU (UK)
- N2432G (USA)
- N7803Q (USA)
- D-EEQI (Germany)
- C-GTAO (Canada)
- F-HVFA (France)
- PH-MEC (Netherlands)
- VH-UFA (Australia)
Other Features
- Realistic and accurate flight dynamics based on real-world performance and handling data, and input from pilots
- Authentic Lycoming O-235 sound set
- Custom sounds for switches, doors, primer control, wind noise and more
- Comprehensive manual with panel guide and performance data
- PSD Paint Kit included so you can create your own paint schemes