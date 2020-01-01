  • Rolling Cumulus Software Announces Let's Fly The L-188 Electra

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-27-2020 05:09 PM  Number of Views: 5  
    0 Comments

    Rolling Cumulus Software Announces Let's Fly The L-188 Electra

    Episode II of Famous Aircraft of the World Series

    The Lockheed L-188 Electra

    Electra was developed to meet a 1954 American Airlines requirement for a domestic short to medium range 75 to 100 seat airliner. In June 1955 American awarded Lockheed an order for 35 such aircraft. Lockheed's design, the L-188, was a low wing, four turboprop powered aircraft. Many other airlines shared American's interest in the L-188, and by the time the first prototype flew on December 6 1957, the order book stood at 144.

    Rolling Cumulus Software - Let's Fly The L-188 Electra

    As our second episode of the series we chose this wonderful "first" US Turboprop so all Sim pilots can have the experience of flying it all over the world. You have twenty missions in the 1950s-60s airline world with our "Photo-Look" airports. Should be ready for download this weekend.

    Rolling Cumulus Software - Let's Fly The L-188 Electra

    Rolling Cumulus Software - Let's Fly The L-188 Electra

    Rolling Cumulus Software - Let's Fly The L-188 Electra

    Rolling Cumulus - Famous Aircraft of the World Series Episode 1 - Let’s Fly the 737-200 Missions For FSX
    Shop Other Rolling Cumulus Add-Ons

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess fs2004 fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Mac6737

    Why Is ATC so sleepy?

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I have long doubted whether FSX (and now P3D) accurately reflects the distance at which the tower becomes available to give pattern entry...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 06:04 PM Go to last post
    Ray Hff

    Basler BT67 Keys

    Thread Starter: Ray Hff

    On the Basler BT67, file basler_bt67_v2.zip, what is the function of Shift + 5 which is labeled "Keys"?

    Last Post By: Ray Hff Today, 05:57 PM Go to last post
    Qballbandit

    cub9x.zip PA18 Super Cub Question

    Thread Starter: Qballbandit

    Good evening, If there are members out there using this plane in FS9 (or have used it in the past), do you know if Simon Smeiman is still active in...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 05:42 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Nats

    Thread Starter: jankees

    2020-1-27_21-4-1-937 2020-1-27_21-4-24-369 2020-1-27_21-5-9-545 2020-1-27_21-6-31-557

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 04:47 PM Go to last post