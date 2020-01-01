Rolling Cumulus Software Announces Let's Fly The L-188 Electra

Episode II of Famous Aircraft of the World Series

The Lockheed L-188 Electra

Electra was developed to meet a 1954 American Airlines requirement for a domestic short to medium range 75 to 100 seat airliner. In June 1955 American awarded Lockheed an order for 35 such aircraft. Lockheed's design, the L-188, was a low wing, four turboprop powered aircraft. Many other airlines shared American's interest in the L-188, and by the time the first prototype flew on December 6 1957, the order book stood at 144.

As our second episode of the series we chose this wonderful "first" US Turboprop so all Sim pilots can have the experience of flying it all over the world. You have twenty missions in the 1950s-60s airline world with our "Photo-Look" airports. Should be ready for download this weekend.

Rolling Cumulus - Famous Aircraft of the World Series Episode 1 - Let’s Fly the 737-200 Missions For FSX

Shop Other Rolling Cumulus Add-Ons