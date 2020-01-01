Aerosoft - SAM World Jetways for X-Plane 11

Equip every standard airport in X-Plane 11 with animated and fully functional passenger boarding bridges with this addition SAM WorldJetways to the popular Scenery Animation Manager. The animation is either manually or automatically.
Features
- Animated versions for all default jetway objects
- Automatic replacement for all default airports worldwide
- Animated versions for all MisterX library jetway objects
- Automatic replacement for all airports using MisterX library jetways
- Compatible with all SAM functions:
- Automatic and manual connection mode
- Automatic door control
- Full VR-compatible menu