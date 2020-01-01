Aerosoft - SAM World Jetways for X-Plane 11

Equip every standard airport in X-Plane 11 with animated and fully functional passenger boarding bridges with this addition SAM WorldJetways to the popular Scenery Animation Manager. The animation is either manually or automatically.

Features

Animated versions for all default jetway objects

Automatic replacement for all default airports worldwide

Animated versions for all MisterX library jetway objects

Automatic replacement for all airports using MisterX library jetways

Compatible with all SAM functions:

Automatic and manual connection mode



Automatic door control



Full VR-compatible menu

