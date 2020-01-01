  • Aerosoft - SAM World Jetways for X-Plane 11

    Equip every standard airport in X-Plane 11 with animated and fully functional passenger boarding bridges with this addition SAM WorldJetways to the popular Scenery Animation Manager. The animation is either manually or automatically.

    Features

    • Animated versions for all default jetway objects
    • Automatic replacement for all default airports worldwide
    • Animated versions for all MisterX library jetway objects
    • Automatic replacement for all airports using MisterX library jetways
    • Compatible with all SAM functions:
      • Automatic and manual connection mode
      • Automatic door control
      • Full VR-compatible menu

    Purchase Aerosoft - SAM World Jetways for X-Plane 11

