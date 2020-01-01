  • Immersive Audio - 737NG CFM Immersion Soundpack V2 Released

    Immersive Audio - 737NG CFM Immersion Soundpack V2

    737NG CFM Immersion Soundpack V2 is developed in a unique way that should provide the most realistic and immersive sound experience. All sounds are carefully processed and mixed to mimic the exact frequencies of the CFM56-7B engine as heard on the real 737NG flightdeck. Also, we received an extensive feedback from real 737NG airline pilots regarding important sound details. Every build of the soundpack is reviewed by the pilots and approved in the final stages of the development.

    We highly recommend using this soundpack in correlation with our NGX Cockpit Sound Immersion soundpack developed exclusively for PMDG 737NGX.

    All sounds included in this product are recorded in the real airplane. This product will be regularly updated in the future if necessary. ProSim compatibility is planned for next major update.

    Features

    • Authentic CFM56-7B high definition sounds, as heard on the real flightdeck.
    • Realistic gear retraction and extension sounds
    • High quality groundroll sound
    • Main gear touchdown sound
    • Wind noise
    • Open/close door sounds
    • External engine sounds with full sound cones
    • Surround sound systems fully supported
    • Optimized sounds for Buttkicker and other bass-shakers
    • Optional engine sounds withous bass included
    • Optional quieter engine buzz

    Other Features For Non-PMDG 737NGX/NGXu Add-Ons

    • Authentic cockpit ambience
    • Main gear/nose wheel touchdown sounds
    • Flap lever sound
    • Autopilot off warning
    • Fuel pump
    • Gear up warning
    • Glideslope warning
    • No Smoking & Seatbelts sign bell
    • Stickshaker stall warning sound
    • Overspeed warning

    NOTE: This soundpack is fully compatible with PMDG 737NGX, NGXu, iFly 737NG and freeware 737NG add-ons.

    Source

