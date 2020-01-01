Immersive Audio - 737NG CFM Immersion Soundpack V2 Released

737NG CFM Immersion Soundpack V2 is developed in a unique way that should provide the most realistic and immersive sound experience. All sounds are carefully processed and mixed to mimic the exact frequencies of the CFM56-7B engine as heard on the real 737NG flightdeck. Also, we received an extensive feedback from real 737NG airline pilots regarding important sound details. Every build of the soundpack is reviewed by the pilots and approved in the final stages of the development.

We highly recommend using this soundpack in correlation with our NGX Cockpit Sound Immersion soundpack developed exclusively for PMDG 737NGX.

All sounds included in this product are recorded in the real airplane. This product will be regularly updated in the future if necessary. ProSim compatibility is planned for next major update.

Features

Authentic CFM56-7B high definition sounds, as heard on the real flightdeck.

Realistic gear retraction and extension sounds

High quality groundroll sound

Main gear touchdown sound

Wind noise

Open/close door sounds

External engine sounds with full sound cones

Surround sound systems fully supported

Optimized sounds for Buttkicker and other bass-shakers

Optional engine sounds withous bass included

Optional quieter engine buzz

Other Features For Non-PMDG 737NGX/NGXu Add-Ons

Authentic cockpit ambience

Main gear/nose wheel touchdown sounds

Flap lever sound

Autopilot off warning

Fuel pump

Gear up warning

Glideslope warning

No Smoking & Seatbelts sign bell

Stickshaker stall warning sound

Overspeed warning

NOTE: This soundpack is fully compatible with PMDG 737NGX, NGXu, iFly 737NG and freeware 737NG add-ons.

Source