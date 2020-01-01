Rimco KTLH - Tallahassee International Airport Released

Tallahassee International Airport (KTLH/ TLH) is located a few miles southwest of downtown Tallahassee, the capital of Florida.

This rendition of Tallahassee airport captures the time when the existing airport infrastructure was updated; for instance, the runways were elongated. There is a field near the beginning of runway 36, which is still a construction site and thus makes the approach challenging.

This package features a realistic rendition of Tallahassee Intl. Airport, including:

Buildings: Realistic rendition and 3D-recreation of most airport buildings, vehicles, clutter and other infrastructure, served with nice textures for day and night

Ground: Detailed ground textures with dynamic PBR properties, 4K asphalt/ concrete textures

Lighting: Accurate and vivid lighting for night-flying operations

Vegetation: Thousands of hand-placed 3D-trees

Accurate Airport Layout

Gangways: SAM usage including jetways and safe-docks for most gates

Traffic: Ground traffic files included

