FSDG Casablanca Airport Announced

    With no supporting details, Flight Sim Development Group (FSDG) has announced that Casablanca Airport in Morocco is "coming soon". FSDG has created a number of African airports so this will be a good addition to their offerings.

    About Casablanca Airport

    Mohammed V International Airport is the international airport that serves Casablanca in Morocco. It is located in Nouaceur Province and is operated by ONDA. With just under 8 million passengers passing through the airport in 2014, it was the busiest airport in Morocco and the fourth busiest in Africa. The Airports Council International recently ranked Casablanca's airport as the best in Africa and one of the global leaders for good customer services, but a recent traveler-driven survey by eDream has reached the opposite conclusion.

