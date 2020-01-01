  • Virtualcol Winter Sale

    Virtualcol Winter Sale

    It's the middle of winter and time to fill your flight simulator hangar with some new airplanes. For just a few days, Virtualcol is holding their Winter Sale, offering all of their aircraft at 35% off the usual price. Virtualcol makes some of the most popular planes for FS2004, FSX and Prepar3D and at reasonable prices too.

    The sale includes their best-selling Airbus A220 Series Pack plus other favorites like the CRJ, ATR, Dash 8, Dornier 328 and many more. Visit the FlightSim.Com Store today and take a look.

    Shop Virtualcol Sale

