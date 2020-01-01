FS2Crew - FS Labs Airbus Edition

The most technically advanced Airbus ever made for Flight Simulator now has a Flight Crew!

The long wait is finally over!

FS2Crew for the Flightsim Labs Airbus is a DEDICATED Airbus crew simulation customized exclusively for the FSLabs Airbus.

This product is 100 percent Airbus!

And 100 percent made for the FSLabs A320, A319 and A321!

Incorporating the latest FS2Crew technologies and designed in close consultation with real-world Airbus pilots, this version of FS2Crew is one of our most realistic and feature rich products ever!

Featuring Voice and Button control in the same package, make your FS Labs experience deeper, richer and more immersive with FS2Crew.

No one flies an Airbus single pilot, so why should you?

Requires:

FS Labs Airbus for Prepar3D V4 (A320, A319, A321) Prepar3D V4

Features

Procedures modelled on real-world Airbus procedures from the Airbus FCOM, QRH and FCTM

Assume role of Pilot Flying as either CM1 or CM2 (Left/right seat pilot)

Assume role of Pilot Monitoring from Takeoff to Landing

Real Airbus Checklists and Flows

Multiple config options for flight customization

Packs off Takeoffs

Turn-arounds

FA and ground crew integration

Various approach profiles and Missed Approaches

Turn-arounds/Thru-Flights

Visual Pattern / Touch and Goes

Purchase FS2Crew - FS Labs Airbus Edition