  • Simworks Studios - SWS T-37B Tweet for P3Dv4

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-24-2020 02:30 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Simworks Studios - SWS T-37B Tweet for P3Dv4

    Built with unparalleled detail, the Tweet has come to P3Dv4 to do what it does best: make some NOISE!

    Immerse yourself in this detailed simulation of the T-37, featuring PBR materials, detailed systems, high quality flight dynamics and 3D animated pilots in the cockpit. The plane's nature as a trainer and our implementation of it in the sim allows it to be enjoyed by purists and casual simmers alike!

    Simworks Studios - SWS T-37B Tweet for P3Dv4

    Overview

    An iconic trainer comes back to life in Prepar3D v4! Built per the flight manual and with the latest techniques possible in P3Dv4, the SWS Tweet is the most detailed and up-to-date rendition of the "flying dog whistle"!

    • High quality exterior and animations
    • High detail VC with animated 3D pilots
    • PBR materials
    • Detailed systems simulation
    • A rich (and loud) sound environment
    • Realistic flight dynamics

    Simworks Studios - SWS T-37B Tweet for P3Dv4

    Accessible Realism

    The SWS team has strived to create the Tweet's systems according to the real-world flight manual. Almost every system is simulated and works like the real thing, meaning that the study-level simmer will be pleased. Being a trainer, though, the Tweet is meant to be easy to operate, allowing you to focus on flying, rather than managing it.

    Through our aircraft configuration menu, you will be able to set the aircraft to the state you desire. Are you a casual simmer that just wants to hop in and fly? Just pick ready to fly and roll down the runway! Are you a button-pusher that likes to follow procedures in detail? Set the aircraft to cold & dark and have fun going through the checklists!

    Simworks Studios - SWS T-37B Tweet for P3Dv4 interior

    Simulated systems include:

    • Electrical
    • Lighting
    • Pitot-static
    • Fuel and engine
    • Radios
    • DME
    • Independent instruments for student and instructor

    Visual Model

    The visual model of the T-37 represents a big step forward for the SWS art pipeline. Making full use of PBR material and extensive use of new animation techniques, we have been able to create a good-looking, well-performing aircraft model. The Tweet features:

    • High detail exterior model, with lots of custom animations
    • Five high quality liveries using PBR materials
    • High definition virtual cockpit
    • Many custom animations, from instruments to zippers!
    • Animated 3D pilots in the VC:
      • Pass command from one pilot to the other
      • Pilot-in-command will look in the direction the plane is flying
      • Own pilot's head will look in the direction of the camera.
      • Kneeboard that can be panned, zoomed, moved and hidden
      • Animated visors
      • Animations will be reflected in the exterior too!
    • Realistic night lighting
    • Dynamic utility lights
    • Realistic instrument animations & operation

    Purchase Simworks Studios - SWS T-37B Tweet for P3D v4

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess fly-in fs2004 fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rupert

    Night Landing in Sydney

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    Thought I'd pop down to Sydney and enjoy the summer weather. (80*[email protected] 04:00.) This is the ORBX scenery package which I really enjoy. Having said...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 03:33 PM Go to last post
    kalizzi

    I want to adapt a gauge for use with another aircraft

    Thread Starter: kalizzi

    Hello, I am using the freeware C-47 Version 3.12 Beta by Manfred Jahn. It has a superb gauge called "monitor" that is super handy and very useful....

    Last Post By: kalizzi Today, 03:24 PM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Approach speed control

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, The approach speeds of some of my aircraft are extremely difficult to control, even with full flaps, gear down and engine(s) at idle....

    Last Post By: jeroen79 Today, 02:58 PM Go to last post
    Robert1936

    disastrous problem

    Thread Starter: Robert1936

    I have managed to get myself into a bit of a mess: after a few weeks flying my Carenado Navajo in FSX it developed a tendency to turn to the right –...

    Last Post By: ianhr Today, 02:19 PM Go to last post