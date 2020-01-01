  • Microsoft Flight Simulator January 23rd Development Update

    Nels_Anderson
    Microsoft Flight Simulator

    "Devs, please let us update our DX DIAG files."

    You got it!

    Starting 01.23 - 02.06 you will be able to update your machine spec information. To do so, please do the following:

    • Log into www.FlightSimulator.com
    • Select your avatar/name in the upper right corner
    • Select "My Profile"
    • Here you can edit your machine specs and press enter

    That's it!

    Need To Register?

    For those that missed out on registering for preview build testing, now is your chance!

    Simply sign-up to be an Insider, head into the Insider Area and select the "Alpha Registration" link along the top menu bar.

    ALPHA (formerly known as TECH ALPHA 2) - PREPARING FOR RELEASE

    We are still on schedule for Alpha release next week!

    • 01.20 - Begin sending Alpha invitations
    • 01.27 - All Alpha invitations sen
    • 01.27 - Alpha ready for download, begin sending build access email
    • 01.31 - All wave 1 Alpha emails sen

    Partnership Series/Feedback Snapshot V2 Updates

    We have moved both updates back to the next update on February 6th to give the team time to prep Alpha for release.

    Source

