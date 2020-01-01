Microsoft Flight Simulator January 23rd Development Update

"Devs, please let us update our DX DIAG files."

You got it!

Starting 01.23 - 02.06 you will be able to update your machine spec information. To do so, please do the following:

Log into www.FlightSimulator.com

Select your avatar/name in the upper right corner

Select "My Profile"

Here you can edit your machine specs and press enter

That's it!

Need To Register?

For those that missed out on registering for preview build testing, now is your chance!

Simply sign-up to be an Insider, head into the Insider Area and select the "Alpha Registration" link along the top menu bar.

ALPHA (formerly known as TECH ALPHA 2) - PREPARING FOR RELEASE

We are still on schedule for Alpha release next week!

01.20 - Begin sending Alpha invitations 01.27 - All Alpha invitations sen 01.27 - Alpha ready for download, begin sending build access email 01.31 - All wave 1 Alpha emails sen



Partnership Series/Feedback Snapshot V2 Updates

We have moved both updates back to the next update on February 6th to give the team time to prep Alpha for release.

Source