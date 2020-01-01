VSKYLABS Robinson R66/R44/R22 News Flash

OK..."it's alive"...for quite some time...here is a short video to begin with (apologize for the low quality of the video...).

Flight dynamics model-to-systems integration is about to get completed, and the VSL R66 is about to start flying extensively (by real world experienced pilots), to get it into a robust, flawless R66 simulation throughout the entire flight envelope and systems operation.

In addition, it is now the point in which extensive VR tests are having a *GO* here at the 'labs...hopefully a first inflight video of cockpit view in VR will be posted by the end of the week.

As noted before, the VSKYLABS R66 has reached a point in which it is the most comprehensive VSKYLABS project up to date, making use of X-Plane's characteristics and features very deep and thoroughly, with all of the R66 on-board systems being simulated and addressed. Very exciting.

A few words regarding the R22 and the R44: projects development is pushing hard for both. All three projects are complex and there are no release schedules yet for the R22 and R44 (need to say...although seems as a *fast* progress...it is a result of weeks of preparations, followed by months of continuous development effort which will last deeper into 2020).

The R66 will be released as No.1 (release schedule is set for the R66, but it will be officially announced when time comes).

In addition there will be a built-in pause between releases, when time comes, to allow optimal project and users support for each project, especially during the first weeks out in the open. This will reduce the strain and will shorten some of the processes involved in the R44 and R22 future releases.

