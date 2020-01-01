Some light entertainment...
Testing the lighting on the C-47/DC-3. Wing inspection, formation lights, passing light, landing lights, recognition lights, position lights and more...
Some light entertainment...
Testing the lighting on the C-47/DC-3. Wing inspection, formation lights, passing light, landing lights, recognition lights, position lights and more...
Hello All I have been trying to get this program to work for a few days now, but with no joy. I think the version is 1.5.4 The program starts and...Last Post By: HoratioWondersocks Today, 11:08 AM
Hey Guy's! We have callouts for Boeing aircraft however, are their any airbus callouts online?:)Last Post By: f16jockey_2 Today, 10:58 AM
I had this aircraft long ago, came upon it recently and decided to give it another go! Very nice aircraft, great for short hops when you have to get...Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 10:17 AM
I'm having an issue with tree textures for the Guam PGUM scenery by Bill Melichar, available here guam04.zip. Some tree textures don't have alpha...Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 09:32 AM