FlightSimExpo Releases Initial List Of 37 Confirmed Exhibitors

Registration is open now for FlightSimExpo 2020, held June 12-14 at Tropicana Las Vegas. Attendees can get tickets now for just $80 at www.flightsimexpo.com. Exhibitors, sponsors, and media partners are encouraged to visit www.flightsimexpo.com/partner for information about getting involved with the event.

LAS VEGAS - January 20, 2020 - In a video premiered on its YouTube channel this afternoon, FlightSimExpo has confirmed an initial list of almost 40 confirmed exhibitors for its 2020 event in Las Vegas. As in previous years, the list includes some of the biggest names in hardware, software, and simulation platform development.

"We're excited to see so much early support from developers this year," says Evan Reiter, a co-founder of FlightSimExpo. "Less than two weeks into our exhibitor registration process and the exhibit hall is more than 50% full!"

The initial launch of confirmed exhibitors for FlightSimExpo 2020 includes: X-Plane.org, Honeycomb Aeronautical, Orbx, Laminar Research (X-Plane 11), Navigraph, PILOT'S GesmbH, 1C Game Studios, AAV Group Inc., Aerosoft, Boston Virtual ARTCC, Cardinal Horizon, EAA, Flightbeam Studios, FlyVirtual.net, FSElite, FS-FlightControl, GeoFS, Gleim Aviation, Infinite Flight, IVAO, JetStream Radio, Lift Academy, National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Noble Flight Simulation, PhotoSim Labs / Ground Point Niner Aviation Entertainment, PilotEdge, POSCON, Precision Flight Controls, ProjectEinsteinVR, ProSim Aviation Research, RealSimGear Inc., Redbird Flight Simulations, SKALARKI electronics Ltd, TFDi Design, Threshold, Thrustmaster, VATSIM, and Virtual Fly.

FlightSimExpo takes place on June 12-14, 2020 at Tropicana Las Vegas. Registration is available online at www.flightsimexpo.com. Attendees making plans to attend are encouraged to book discounted FlightSimExpo hotel rooms and learn about airfare discounts with Delta, Southwest, and WestJet.

FlightSimExpo Volunteer Austin Cirulli: "We were proud to partner with FSElite to produce the exhibitor launch video that aired a few hours ago. We're also happy to be welcoming almost 20 Media Partners to the event this year."

The initial list of 2020 In-Attendance Media Partners includes: FSElite, HeliSimmer.com, catstrator, Sky Blue Radio, Moosestaffa, JetStream Radio, The Traffic Pattern, 334Productions, Threshold, theRAV_2000 on Twitch, GongShowKid561, Boomflowah Productions, Baldur Aviation, CptCanada, Infinite Aviation, JonFly, Chewwy94, Ground Point Niner Aviation Entertainment, and FlightChops. FlightSimExpo also thanks LiveATC.net, FlightSim AdWork, CockpitBuilders.com, and FlightSim.Com for their support.

Event sponsors, many of whom will also be in attendance, include: SimMarket, FS2Crew, Just Planes, and PilotsEYE.tv.

FlightSimExpo welcomes prospective exhibitors, sponsors, and media partners of all sizes to get in touch. If you are interested in participating in North America's largest enthusiast flight simulation event, visit www.flightsimexpo.com/partner.

The event is also accepting speaker applications from across the community. The initial seminar schedule will be released in February. Attendees looking for a preview of what to expect are encouraged to tune into CockpitBuilders.com on Twitch on Wednesday at 6:30pm ET. FSExpo Speaker and Home Cockpit Builder Ian Hoffer will be a special guest on the stream to preview his FlightSimExpo seminar discussing a full-scale 737 NG home cockpit build.

flightsimexpo.com