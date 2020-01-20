  • FlightSimExpo Releases Initial List Of 37 Confirmed Exhibitors

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-20-2020 05:08 PM  Number of Views: 42  
    0 Comments

    FlightSimExpo

    Registration is open now for FlightSimExpo 2020, held June 12-14 at Tropicana Las Vegas. Attendees can get tickets now for just $80 at www.flightsimexpo.com. Exhibitors, sponsors, and media partners are encouraged to visit www.flightsimexpo.com/partner for information about getting involved with the event.

    LAS VEGAS - January 20, 2020 - In a video premiered on its YouTube channel this afternoon, FlightSimExpo has confirmed an initial list of almost 40 confirmed exhibitors for its 2020 event in Las Vegas. As in previous years, the list includes some of the biggest names in hardware, software, and simulation platform development.

    "We're excited to see so much early support from developers this year," says Evan Reiter, a co-founder of FlightSimExpo. "Less than two weeks into our exhibitor registration process and the exhibit hall is more than 50% full!"

    The initial launch of confirmed exhibitors for FlightSimExpo 2020 includes: X-Plane.org, Honeycomb Aeronautical, Orbx, Laminar Research (X-Plane 11), Navigraph, PILOT'S GesmbH, 1C Game Studios, AAV Group Inc., Aerosoft, Boston Virtual ARTCC, Cardinal Horizon, EAA, Flightbeam Studios, FlyVirtual.net, FSElite, FS-FlightControl, GeoFS, Gleim Aviation, Infinite Flight, IVAO, JetStream Radio, Lift Academy, National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Noble Flight Simulation, PhotoSim Labs / Ground Point Niner Aviation Entertainment, PilotEdge, POSCON, Precision Flight Controls, ProjectEinsteinVR, ProSim Aviation Research, RealSimGear Inc., Redbird Flight Simulations, SKALARKI electronics Ltd, TFDi Design, Threshold, Thrustmaster, VATSIM, and Virtual Fly.

    FlightSimExpo takes place on June 12-14, 2020 at Tropicana Las Vegas. Registration is available online at www.flightsimexpo.com. Attendees making plans to attend are encouraged to book discounted FlightSimExpo hotel rooms and learn about airfare discounts with Delta, Southwest, and WestJet.

    FlightSimExpo Volunteer Austin Cirulli: "We were proud to partner with FSElite to produce the exhibitor launch video that aired a few hours ago. We're also happy to be welcoming almost 20 Media Partners to the event this year."

    The initial list of 2020 In-Attendance Media Partners includes: FSElite, HeliSimmer.com, catstrator, Sky Blue Radio, Moosestaffa, JetStream Radio, The Traffic Pattern, 334Productions, Threshold, theRAV_2000 on Twitch, GongShowKid561, Boomflowah Productions, Baldur Aviation, CptCanada, Infinite Aviation, JonFly, Chewwy94, Ground Point Niner Aviation Entertainment, and FlightChops. FlightSimExpo also thanks LiveATC.net, FlightSim AdWork, CockpitBuilders.com, and FlightSim.Com for their support.

    Event sponsors, many of whom will also be in attendance, include: SimMarket, FS2Crew, Just Planes, and PilotsEYE.tv.

    FlightSimExpo welcomes prospective exhibitors, sponsors, and media partners of all sizes to get in touch. If you are interested in participating in North America's largest enthusiast flight simulation event, visit www.flightsimexpo.com/partner.

    The event is also accepting speaker applications from across the community. The initial seminar schedule will be released in February. Attendees looking for a preview of what to expect are encouraged to tune into CockpitBuilders.com on Twitch on Wednesday at 6:30pm ET. FSExpo Speaker and Home Cockpit Builder Ian Hoffer will be a special guest on the stream to preview his FlightSimExpo seminar discussing a full-scale 737 NG home cockpit build.

    flightsimexpo.com

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. X-Plane,
    5. HN,
    6. Prepar3D,
    7. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere fs2004 fsdg fsexpo fsx helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight lake district laminar research mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Williamsport Regional (KIPT) to Roanoke Regional (KROA) Engine Trouble!

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    So I'm going to take a nice low and slow flight over the Appalachian Mountains. Thought I would take a single engine prop. Well, on the way I hit...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 06:06 PM Go to last post
    liner simpilot

    download BAW B747-400 v4 confused

    Thread Starter: liner simpilot

    Hi Flt Simmers, I have downloaded 100's of aircrafts in the past. I have never come upon this before. I downloaded BAW Boeing 747-400 v4, I did what...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 06:04 PM Go to last post
    marcori

    FSX.cfg

    Thread Starter: marcori

    I changed my hardware and shifted from Windows 7 to Windows 10. Re-installed FSX Deluxe edition and acceleration. I could not find FSX.cfg file....

    Last Post By: napamule2 Today, 06:03 PM Go to last post
    rean001

    FSX Stratojet Excalibur pitch problems?

    Thread Starter: rean001

    Hey guys so I've been using the Stratojet Excalibur plane on the steam version of FSX. However the plane's pitch isn't stable at higher and cruising...

    Last Post By: napamule2 Today, 05:46 PM Go to last post