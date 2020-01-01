  • Update From VSKYLABS On CTLS Project

    Nels_Anderson
    Update From VSKYLABS On CTLS Project

    VSKYLABS CTLS pilots! The VSKYLABS Flight Design CTLS Project was just updated!

    Current version is now v1.15. It is a minor update - a Slip Indicator was added. The Slip Indicator is not existing in the whole-glass cockpit panels of the real CTLS, as it is having a synthetic display embedded in the glass cockpit elements.

    The VSL CTLS is equipped with an improved-classic cockpit panel which has optional glass cockpit element however it was not indicating side-slip...

    With this update, a physical slip indicator was installed into the cockpit, to allow side-slip indication for both the classic and the *improved* cockpit configurations.

    The update was injected via the STMA autoupdater. Simply load the aircraft, let it update, and reload it so it would have effect, and you're done!

