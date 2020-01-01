  • Immersive Audio Announces CFM Sound Pack

    We decided to release new CFM soundpack update as a completely new and separate soundpack - 737NG CFM Immersion Soundpack v2. All engine sounds are completely redone and enhanced. NGXu compatibility is added. We believe releasing the update as a new product is a good idea, simpler for customers to separate. V1 (the old one) is compatible with NGX only, V2 with NGXu and NGX.

    Most important thing - for current 737NG CFM Immersion Soundpack HD customers, 737NG CFM Immersion Soundpack V2 will be completely free.

    The release is expected during next week.

