Nemeth Design - Kamov KA-32A Released

The Kamov Ka-32A (Helix) is a compact air transporter helicopter with contra-rotating coaxial rotor design and extreme durability that makes it fit into wide range of roles in various weather conditions.

The main roles of the Ka-32A civil helicopter are as passenger and cargo transport, a flying crane for building construction, transport for heavy cargo on external sling load, logging, search and rescue, medical and emergency evacuation, loading and unloading at sea and offshore operations. The helicopter construction, largely of titanium and composites, is highly corrosion resistant and therefore suitable for maritime roles. The co-axial rotors allow very controlled and stable flight, allowing the helicopter to carry loads with minimum deviation from the designated location. The Ka-32 has the capability to lift and transport 5 tonnes (11000 lbs) of cargo loads on the external sling.

This addon represents the KA-32A (export) variant.

Features

Highly detailed visual model

High definition 4K textures

Full PBR material coverage

Functional Automatic Flight Control System

Fully animated virtual cockpit

Accurate system and equipment simulations

Sling load system

Weathering exterior effects

9 liveries

PDF manual

Multiple platform support

Paint kit

Purchase Nemeth Design - Kamov KA-32A Released