  • Nemeth Design - Kamov KA-32A Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-19-2020 10:45 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Nemeth Design - Kamov KA-32A Released

    The Kamov Ka-32A (Helix) is a compact air transporter helicopter with contra-rotating coaxial rotor design and extreme durability that makes it fit into wide range of roles in various weather conditions.

    The main roles of the Ka-32A civil helicopter are as passenger and cargo transport, a flying crane for building construction, transport for heavy cargo on external sling load, logging, search and rescue, medical and emergency evacuation, loading and unloading at sea and offshore operations. The helicopter construction, largely of titanium and composites, is highly corrosion resistant and therefore suitable for maritime roles. The co-axial rotors allow very controlled and stable flight, allowing the helicopter to carry loads with minimum deviation from the designated location. The Ka-32 has the capability to lift and transport 5 tonnes (11000 lbs) of cargo loads on the external sling.

    This addon represents the KA-32A (export) variant.

    Nemeth Design - Kamov KA-32A

    Features

    • Highly detailed visual model
    • High definition 4K textures
    • Full PBR material coverage
    • Functional Automatic Flight Control System
    • Fully animated virtual cockpit
    • Accurate system and equipment simulations
    • Sling load system
    • Weathering exterior effects
    • 9 liveries
    • PDF manual
    • Multiple platform support
    • Paint kit

    Nemeth Design - Kamov KA-32A cockpit

    Purchase Nemeth Design - Kamov KA-32A Released

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess england feelthere fs2004 fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    peer01

    Take off from Helgoland: Arado 95 float plane (FSX)

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Erwin Welker's Arado-95 in the beautiful Helgoland scenery. I completely forgot I had the payware Helgoland scenery, but I re-found it in a drawer....

    Last Post By: poko Today, 11:16 AM Go to last post
    Sheedee

    Runway take off

    Thread Starter: Sheedee

    So i am on the active runway with my Cessna and when i start to roll... the plane starts veering towards the right instead of going straight...

    Last Post By: DirkDP Today, 11:16 AM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Long Haul C-17. McCord AFB, WA (KTCM) to McQuire AFB, NJ (KWRI)

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    part 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 10:44 AM Go to last post
    dogdish

    Possible to merge QualityWings 787 VC to TDS 787?

    Thread Starter: dogdish

    I bought the QualityWings B787 and am very happy with it and attempted to merge the VC to my existing fleet of TDS B787's. QW does not have a B787-10...

    Last Post By: jjthesteve001 Today, 09:47 AM Go to last post