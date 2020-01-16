  • Canadian Xpress January Fly-In - Okanagan Valley

    Nels_Anderson
    Canadian Xpress January Fly-In - Okanagan Valley

    Our first fly-in for 2020 takes us up and over the Rocky Mountains and down into the Okanagan Valley. Departing from Vancouver (CYVR), we will take in the breathtaking views of the west coast and Rocky Mountains on our way to Kelowna (CYLW) in the heart of the Okanagan Valley.

    Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, January 25th at 10h00est (15h00z) and 21h00est (Sunday 02h00z) for our January 2020 fly-in where we will fly from Vancouver (CYVR) to Kelowna (CYLW).

    This is an open invitation to all pilots & virtual airlines no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

    One lucky Canadian Xpress pilot (staff included) will win:

    Any Real Flight Shop Product (Maximum $50.00 USD).

    More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events on our web site at http://canadianxpress.ca

    Canadian Xpress Virtual Airline
    "Fly Virtually Anywhere!™"
    http://CanadianXpress.ca

    CXA-TV "Watch Us Fly!"
    http://CXA-TV.com

