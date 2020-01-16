Aerosoft - Lukla Mount Everest Extreme For FSX

Gateway to Mount Everest and World's Most Dangerous Airport; certainly the most commonly used attributes for an airport that seems out of this world. But it's not only about Lukla; there's much more to this package...

Truth to be told: There are airports that are higher (see Tingri included in this package). There may be airports that have a shorter runway. There even may be airstrips somewhere that have an even worse upwards slope of the runway. Or others that have a mountain wall at the end of its runway. What makes Lukla standing out is a combination of all those factors in one single airport!

Not enough thrill for you? Count in weather as a factor. No navigational aids. Limited documentation of approach and takeoff routes. An uncontrolled airpace with fixed wing aircraft and helicopters.

This package will replace "Lukla X – Mount Everest" by the same lead developer. One of our most popular sceneries of the past decade that has won many awards – among them the Simflight Award. This new version is a completely new development setting the bar even higher again, coming with much more content than the previous version.

Features

5 high detail airports with all buildings and clutter objects like vegetation, people, animals, vehicles and more: VNLK Lukla VNSB Syangboche VNPL Phaplu VNKL Kangel Danda VNRT Rumjatar

7 generic airports with details like tower positions, ground layout and thrilling hand edited terrain: VNKD Man Maya Khanidanda VNBJ Bhojpur VNTR Tumlingtar VNRC Ramechhap VNJI Jiri VNTJ Taplejung Suketar VNLD Lamidanda

Many helipads, most of them in very high altitudes

A whopping coverage area of 200x200 kilometers

Detailed hand edited mesh terrain

More than 366 thousand autogen buildings

More than 60 million (!) individually placed trees in their respective vegetation areas (e.g. shrubs in the alpine areas, tropical trees in the valley rain forests)

A hand edited and georeferenced combination of satellite imagery with higher resolutions around the core areas (see maps).

Modelled points of interest like hanging bridges, stupas etc.

Detailed mesh with rock and glacier outcrops around Mt. Everest Basecamp making helicopter landings there as challenging as they really are

Extensive manual with custom made maps and airport charts

Free bonus: Semi fictional to be build large “Tingri Airport” north of Mount Everest

CONS: Not a single airport with a flat runway

Purchase Aerosoft - Lukla Mount Everest Extreme For FSX