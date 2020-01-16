Aerosoft - Lukla Mount Everest Extreme For FSX

Gateway to Mount Everest and World's Most Dangerous Airport; certainly the most commonly used attributes for an airport that seems out of this world. But it's not only about Lukla; there's much more to this package...
Truth to be told: There are airports that are higher (see Tingri included in this package). There may be airports that have a shorter runway. There even may be airstrips somewhere that have an even worse upwards slope of the runway. Or others that have a mountain wall at the end of its runway. What makes Lukla standing out is a combination of all those factors in one single airport!
Not enough thrill for you? Count in weather as a factor. No navigational aids. Limited documentation of approach and takeoff routes. An uncontrolled airpace with fixed wing aircraft and helicopters.
This package will replace "Lukla X – Mount Everest" by the same lead developer. One of our most popular sceneries of the past decade that has won many awards – among them the Simflight Award. This new version is a completely new development setting the bar even higher again, coming with much more content than the previous version.
Features
- 5 high detail airports with all buildings and clutter objects like vegetation, people, animals, vehicles and more:
- VNLK Lukla
- VNSB Syangboche
- VNPL Phaplu
- VNKL Kangel Danda
- VNRT Rumjatar
- 7 generic airports with details like tower positions, ground layout and thrilling hand edited terrain:
- VNKD Man Maya Khanidanda
- VNBJ Bhojpur
- VNTR Tumlingtar
- VNRC Ramechhap
- VNJI Jiri
- VNTJ Taplejung Suketar
- VNLD Lamidanda
- Many helipads, most of them in very high altitudes
- A whopping coverage area of 200x200 kilometers
- Detailed hand edited mesh terrain
- More than 366 thousand autogen buildings
- More than 60 million (!) individually placed trees in their respective vegetation areas (e.g. shrubs in the alpine areas, tropical trees in the valley rain forests)
- A hand edited and georeferenced combination of satellite imagery with higher resolutions around the core areas (see maps).
- Modelled points of interest like hanging bridges, stupas etc.
- Detailed mesh with rock and glacier outcrops around Mt. Everest Basecamp making helicopter landings there as challenging as they really are
- Extensive manual with custom made maps and airport charts
- Free bonus: Semi fictional to be build large “Tingri Airport” north of Mount Everest
- CONS: Not a single airport with a flat runway