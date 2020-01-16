  • Aerosoft - Lukla Mount Everest Extreme For FSX

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-18-2020 07:14 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Lukla Mount Everest Extreme For FSX

    Gateway to Mount Everest and World's Most Dangerous Airport; certainly the most commonly used attributes for an airport that seems out of this world. But it's not only about Lukla; there's much more to this package...

    Truth to be told: There are airports that are higher (see Tingri included in this package). There may be airports that have a shorter runway. There even may be airstrips somewhere that have an even worse upwards slope of the runway. Or others that have a mountain wall at the end of its runway. What makes Lukla standing out is a combination of all those factors in one single airport!

    Not enough thrill for you? Count in weather as a factor. No navigational aids. Limited documentation of approach and takeoff routes. An uncontrolled airpace with fixed wing aircraft and helicopters.

    This package will replace "Lukla X – Mount Everest" by the same lead developer. One of our most popular sceneries of the past decade that has won many awards – among them the Simflight Award. This new version is a completely new development setting the bar even higher again, coming with much more content than the previous version.

    Features

    • 5 high detail airports with all buildings and clutter objects like vegetation, people, animals, vehicles and more:
      • VNLK Lukla
      • VNSB Syangboche
      • VNPL Phaplu
      • VNKL Kangel Danda
      • VNRT Rumjatar
    • 7 generic airports with details like tower positions, ground layout and thrilling hand edited terrain:
      • VNKD Man Maya Khanidanda
      • VNBJ Bhojpur
      • VNTR Tumlingtar
      • VNRC Ramechhap
      • VNJI Jiri
      • VNTJ Taplejung Suketar
      • VNLD Lamidanda
    • Many helipads, most of them in very high altitudes
    • A whopping coverage area of 200x200 kilometers
    • Detailed hand edited mesh terrain
    • More than 366 thousand autogen buildings
    • More than 60 million (!) individually placed trees in their respective vegetation areas (e.g. shrubs in the alpine areas, tropical trees in the valley rain forests)
    • A hand edited and georeferenced combination of satellite imagery with higher resolutions around the core areas (see maps).
    • Modelled points of interest like hanging bridges, stupas etc.
    • Detailed mesh with rock and glacier outcrops around Mt. Everest Basecamp making helicopter landings there as challenging as they really are
    • Extensive manual with custom made maps and airport charts
    • Free bonus: Semi fictional to be build large “Tingri Airport” north of Mount Everest
    • CONS: Not a single airport with a flat runway

