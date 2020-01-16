Airfield Canada - CYQY - J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport

The J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport (IATA: YQY, ICAO: CYQY) is a regional airport located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The airport is served by Air Canada Express, WestJet Encore, and WestJet with routes to Halifax (CYHZ), Toronto (CYYZ), and Montreal (CYUL). Depending on the season, scheduled aircraft include the CRJ-900, Dash 8-100/300/400, Embraer 175, and 737-6/7/8/MAX.

Other traffic includes general aviation, medical flights, coast guard flights, and charters.

Features

Over 75 highly detailed custom objects, including:

All airport buildings



All vehicles



Windsocks



Instrument landing system equipment



Airfield lighting

Many surrounding buildings and landmarks, such as wind turbines, generating stations, Marine Atlantic ferries, and some buildings in downtown Sydney, Nova Scotia

Animated ground traffic, smoke stacks, hangar door, wind turbines, and Canadian flag

Custom PBR HD ground textures and markings, including striated runway markings that are used at many Canadian airports, including CYQY

Orthophotos for the airport property

3D snow piles and windrows

Spring, summer, autumn, winter, and deep winter seasons are supported through the SAM plugin

Purchase Airfield Canada - CYQY - J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport for X-Plane 11