The J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport (IATA: YQY, ICAO: CYQY) is a regional airport located in Nova Scotia, Canada.
The airport is served by Air Canada Express, WestJet Encore, and WestJet with routes to Halifax (CYHZ), Toronto (CYYZ), and Montreal (CYUL). Depending on the season, scheduled aircraft include the CRJ-900, Dash 8-100/300/400, Embraer 175, and 737-6/7/8/MAX.
Other traffic includes general aviation, medical flights, coast guard flights, and charters.
Features
- Over 75 highly detailed custom objects, including:
- All airport buildings
- All vehicles
- Windsocks
- Instrument landing system equipment
- Airfield lighting
- Many surrounding buildings and landmarks, such as wind turbines, generating stations, Marine Atlantic ferries, and some buildings in downtown Sydney, Nova Scotia
- Animated ground traffic, smoke stacks, hangar door, wind turbines, and Canadian flag
- Custom PBR HD ground textures and markings, including striated runway markings that are used at many Canadian airports, including CYQY
- Orthophotos for the airport property
- 3D snow piles and windrows
- Spring, summer, autumn, winter, and deep winter seasons are supported through the SAM plugin
Purchase Airfield Canada - CYQY - J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport for X-Plane 11