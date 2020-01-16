Announcing Oz Flight Sim Expo 2020

Event: Oz Flight Sim Expo 2020

Dates: Saturday 2nd - Sunday 3rd May 2020. 09:00am - 05:00pm

Venue: Wings Over Illawarra Airshow, Shellharbour Airport, NSW, Australia

Web site: www.wingsoverillawarra.com.au

The Oz Flight Sim Expo is excited to announce that the only flight simulation event in Australia is now part of Australia's biggest annual airshow!

In 2020, Wings Over Illawarra will become the new home of the Oz Flight Sim Expo, offering a fantastic opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and services to a wide audience. The event is held at the picturesque Shellharbour Airport in the Australian state of New South Wales and is just 80 kilometres south of Sydney. Being located on Sydney's doorstep, within easy reach of Canberra and an expected attendance of over 30,000, it will provide a magnificent opportunity for the Flight Sim industry to showcase the latest technology to thousands of attendees and network within this dynamic growing industry.

Wings Over Illawarra is one of the largest events held in the Illawarra and NSW South Coast and the only major annual airshow in NSW as well as being the only airshow experience within easy reach of Sydney. It's diverse program includes ground displays and flying demonstrations of historic, military, modern and aerobatic aircraft as well as vintage car and motorbike displays, children's rides and in 2020 the Oz Flight Sim Expo joins Wings Over Illawarra.

As part of the airshow, the Oz Flight Sim Expo will be open to the public for the duration of the airshow and all airshow entry tickets include access to the Oz Flight Sim Expo, along with all the other fantastic airshow action and event exhibits.

Connecting simmers with a wide variety of exhibitors, including software developers and retailers, hardware suppliers, organisations and groups developing and providing virtual simulation platforms and of course the new location of Wings Over Illawarra, real world aviators.

We have Exhibitor opportunities open and available now. Tickets for Wings Over Illawarra which includes access to the Oz Flight Sim Expo are on sale now and early bird pricing ends on January 31st 2020.

Exhibitor Opportunities are available now at: https://www.wingsoverillawarra.com.au/flightsim-exhibitors