Aerosoft - Kosice-Barca Airport for P3D V4

The scenery includes an aerial covering area of 100 km². The passenger terminal, hangars and surrounding buildings, the territory of the flying club which is located at the airport, are implemented in detail.

A change of seasons, dynamic lightning are also implemented. Scenery includes static models of aerodrome equipment, part of which is animated and moves through the selected zones. The radar antenna is also animated. Special attention, when working on the project, was given to the Approach Lighting System. During take-off and landing, buildings were created that are located along the glide path. Most of the city buildings and forests are located according to the map.In scenery, two helipads are active for launch.

Scenery is compatible with Orbx Global Vector and OpenLC Europe.

Work on the Kosice project will continue and scenery will be updated and improved.

Kosice is the second most important city in Slovakia. Located in the east of the country, in the valley of the Hornad River at the foot of the Cierna mountain massif. It is historical and educational center of Slovakia. In the XIV century, the city was the first in Europe to receive its own emblem. Kosice is a major transport hub in eastern Slovakia. The International airport has a great importance in the life of the city.

Features

Kosice-Barca Airport with all administrative buildings, hangars, aero club territory, a museum located at the airport and service facilities such as VOR, ILS, instrument landing system localizer.

High resolution aerial photographs for the airport and the outskirts of Kosice with autogenous buildings and forests, a river, lakes arranged in accordance with the map of the area.

Buildings of U. S. Steel Kosice and a residential area located parallel to the glide path.

The following buildings are located near the airport: U-Shin Slovakia; Logistics Slovakia; Felbermayr Slovakia.

Detailed building of the passenger terminal, the main hangar, the hangar of the Slovak Training Academy, the control tower with the interior.

Static models of helicopters, Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 aircraft, aerodrome equipment, including pushback, TLD ASU, fuel tankers. Some cars are animated and moved to the ground service areas on the platform.

Detailed marking of the runway, TAXI, apron made in accordance with the schemes of the airport.

Seasonal trees and grass. In the winter season, snowplows are located in selected areas.

Detailed AFCAD with parking codes.

Dynamic lighting.

Easy installation: no changes to the default configuration are required.

