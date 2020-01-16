  • Microsoft Flight Simulator January 16th, 2020 Development Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-17-2020 10:26 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Feature Discovery Series - Episode 5 Is Here

    We are pleased to announce the fifth episode in our Feature Discovery Series has been released! Episode 5 features an in-depth look at how we approach audio for the next iteration of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Head into the Insider Area to watch Episode 5!

    Tech Alpha 1 - Wave 2 Invites

    We are still in the process of sending out wave 2 invites for Tech Alpha 1. This process will be completed by the end of day (PST time) on 01.17.

    Update - Tech Alpha 2 Name Change To Alpha

    Please note that we have made a name change from "TECH ALPHA 2" to "ALPHA". This will help avoid any naming confusion with Tech Alpha 1 AND is more accurately aligned with the state of the build.

    Alpha (Formerly Known As Tech Alpha 2) - Preparing For Release

    • 01.20 - Begin sending Alpha invitations.
    • 01.27 - All Alpha invitations sent.
    • 01.27 - Alpha ready for download, begin sending build access emails.
    • 01.31 - All wave 1 Alpha emails sent.

    As a reminder, if you are already participating in Tech Alpha 1 testing, you will automatically be granted access to Tech Alpha 2.

    SDK Update

    After a ton of hard work over the past few months we are happy to announce that an alpha version of the SDK will be available in the upcoming ALPHA release!

    Only 3rd party development partners will have access to the SDK in which they will be able to create and edit airports, sceneries, planes and missions.

    The SDK makes available the same in-game tools used internally for the development of the core simulator. We can't wait to see what our 3rd parties and Content Creators create based on the samples we're providing!

    We still have plenty of work ahead and we are looking forward to the feedback we receive over the next few weeks.

    If you are a 3rd party developer and have not been in contact with the team, please send an email to [email protected] for more information.

    DR Update For January/February

    Microsoft Flight Simulator Development Roadmap

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere fs2004 fsdg fsx helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Downwind66

    Found this nice freeware V-Tail Bonanza on this site!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    This ended up being a nice freeware download, it will do until I venture out and find one of the most beautiful payware Bonanza's that I continue...

    Last Post By: jethrom Today, 11:01 AM Go to last post
    recordcollector

    SimTouch Plus2

    Thread Starter: recordcollector

    Does anybody know where this might be still available it became free in 2018 and I was a previous paid up owner I've just purchased a new M/c and it...

    Last Post By: recordcollector Today, 10:20 AM Go to last post
    loki

    Discovery Series Episode 5: Soundscape

    Thread Starter: loki

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 10:03 AM Go to last post
    rean001

    FSX Stratojet Excalibur pitch problems?

    Thread Starter: rean001

    Hey guys so I've been using the Stratojet Excalibur plane on the steam version of FSX. However the plane's pitch isn't stable at higher and cruising...

    Last Post By: rean001 Today, 08:26 AM Go to last post