Microsoft Flight Simulator January 16th, 2020 Development Update

Feature Discovery Series - Episode 5 Is Here

We are pleased to announce the fifth episode in our Feature Discovery Series has been released! Episode 5 features an in-depth look at how we approach audio for the next iteration of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Head into the Insider Area to watch Episode 5!

Tech Alpha 1 - Wave 2 Invites

We are still in the process of sending out wave 2 invites for Tech Alpha 1. This process will be completed by the end of day (PST time) on 01.17.

Update - Tech Alpha 2 Name Change To Alpha

Please note that we have made a name change from "TECH ALPHA 2" to "ALPHA". This will help avoid any naming confusion with Tech Alpha 1 AND is more accurately aligned with the state of the build.

Alpha (Formerly Known As Tech Alpha 2) - Preparing For Release

01.20 - Begin sending Alpha invitations.

01.27 - All Alpha invitations sent.

01.27 - Alpha ready for download, begin sending build access emails.

01.31 - All wave 1 Alpha emails sent.

As a reminder, if you are already participating in Tech Alpha 1 testing, you will automatically be granted access to Tech Alpha 2.

SDK Update

After a ton of hard work over the past few months we are happy to announce that an alpha version of the SDK will be available in the upcoming ALPHA release!

Only 3rd party development partners will have access to the SDK in which they will be able to create and edit airports, sceneries, planes and missions.

The SDK makes available the same in-game tools used internally for the development of the core simulator. We can't wait to see what our 3rd parties and Content Creators create based on the samples we're providing!

We still have plenty of work ahead and we are looking forward to the feedback we receive over the next few weeks.

If you are a 3rd party developer and have not been in contact with the team, please send an email to [email protected] for more information.

DR Update For January/February

Source