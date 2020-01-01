VATSTAR Adding Perks And Discounts

VATSTAR.com just partnered up with a company to offer our Staff Members and Star Lifetime Subscribers thousands of discounts. For example: Sam's membership for $24.88 (retail $45) plus get $5 Sam's gift card or 2 movie tickets + dinner for $23 (retail: $56) at AMC. These discounts were negotiated for our Staff and Lifetime Star Supporters to say thank you for going above and beyond, we are always looking for ways to give you something in return.

What is VATSTAR?

VATSTAR is a VATSIM Authorized Pilot Training Organization. We teach members everything from the basics of flying to far more advance like Oceanic and all for free. Our Star program is designed for those who want to donate to our organization and in return, we give you other benefits like these Perks for our Lifetime members, access to our Liveries, and more.

Visit us at VATSTAR.com for more information and to get started.