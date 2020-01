XPlane2Blender v4.0.0-alpha.5 aka LODs

This release includes the last must-have feature for 2.80 - LODs. For those who haven't used LODs before, it stands for (Levels of Detail). It is a way of defining what to draw when the camera is a certain distance away from an OBJ. In XPlane2Blender we call those ranges "buckets" and put Blender Objects (meshes, lights, armatures, empties) "inside them".

Source