DCS 2.5.5.41962 Open Beta

Users of DCS World can now try a new open beta with a wide variety of changes. Included are changes to the world itself plus updates to the F-16C by ED, A-10C by ED, JF-17 by Deka Ironwork Simulations, AJS-37 by Heatblue Simulations, F/A-18C Hornet by ED, FW 190 A-8 by ED, FW 190 D-9 by ED, Mi-8MTV2 by ED, UH-1H Huey by ED, Combined Arms by ED, Caucasus by ED. Two DCS Campaigns area also improved: Enemy Within 3.0 and F-86F Hunter Over The Yalu.

