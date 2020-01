X-Plane Mobile 11.0.2 Released

X-Plane Mobile version 11.0.2 is now available on the App Store and Google Play. This updates features a brand new 737 FMOD sound package and variety of bug fixes (like VNAV!).

X-Plane 737-800 FMOD Sounds

This video showcases our 737-800 FMOD sound package - now available on both the desktop and mobile versions of X-Plane.

