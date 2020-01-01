  • Just Flight - Traffic Global for X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-15-2020 11:33 AM  Number of Views: 44  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight - Traffic Global for X-Plane 11

    Traffic Global for X-Plane 11 (Windows) provides high quality animated AI aircraft models in authentic airline liveries and with full 3D sound and lighting and effects. Installation is simple and the software is ready to run 'out the box'.

    Traffic Global comes with 65 aircraft types and over 860 liveries covering most of the world's airlines. Over 600,000 flights are included by default and these cover more than 3,000 global airports with complex, multi-point, multi-day flight schedules. New or altered aircraft liveries can be easily added and do not require any additional configuration.

    Traffic Global loads everything in the background and is usually ready to go as soon as your flight starts. Even with hundreds of AI aircraft on screen and more being simulated nearby, simulator performance is barely affected.

    Just Flight - Traffic Global for X-Plane 11

    The AI aircraft respond to the movements of your aircraft as you move around an airport and the software is compatible with all third-party airports. Seven new controllable external views allow you to follow individual AI aircraft and three new control windows are also included: a radar display centered on your aircraft, a flight board which is switchable between all nearby airports and a flight plan display showing nearby airports, taxiways and flying aircraft.

    Features

    Hundreds of combinations of airlines and aircraft provided - Traffic Global comes with 65 aircraft types over 860 liveries covering most of the world's airlines.

    Over 600,000 flights included by default - the flight database is created from recent commercially sourced flight data and processed using custom tools specifically written for Traffic Global. It has up-to-date flights covering more than 3,000 global airports with complex, multi-point, multi-day flight schedules.

    High performance - even with hundreds of AI aircraft on screen and more being simulated nearby, simulator performance is barely affected. Traffic Global is highly multi-threaded.

    AI respond to the sim pilot - as you move around the airport, other traffic will do its best to stop and allow you to pass. Collision with AI is possible but can be disabled.

    Just Flight - Traffic Global for X-Plane 11

    Seamless start-up - there is no need to manually configure a flight plan or wait when you start a new flight or move to a new airport; Traffic Global loads everything in the background and is usually ready to go as soon as your flight starts.

    Full 3D sound for all aircraft - each AI aircraft has engine and equipment sounds modelled in 3D using the widely supported OpenAL. Volume is controllable independently of X-Plane's own.

    Simple installation - no messing around setting up subscriptions, additional files or per-airport custom setups. Traffic Global is ready to run "out the box".

    Compatible with third-party airports - Traffic Global uses the same data for airport definitions as the simulator itself, so third-party airports, both commercial and free, will be used if they are installed.

    Many new camera types - seven new controllable external views allow you to follow individual AI aircraft, either independently or in association with your own.

    Three new control windows - a radar display centered on your aircraft, a flight board switchable between all nearby airports, and a flight plan display showing nearby airports, taxiways and flying aircraft are provided. Each has hotkeys and can be detached from the main X-Plane window.

    Full X-Plane integration - new map layers showing flying or grounded AI aircraft are added to X-Plane and most hotkeys can be re-assigned using the standard X-Plane settings.

    Just Flight - Traffic Global for X-Plane 11

    Networking support included as standard - serious cockpit builders using more than one PC to control their displays get the same traffic across their entire setup.

    Extendable - new or altered aircraft liveries can easily be added and will be used with no additional configuration. New traffic can be added using freely-available tools; Traffic Global uses the same traffic database format as Prepar3D and Flight Simulator X.

    Potential for third-party plugin integration - Traffic Global publishes 'datarefs' exposing the locations of all nearby traffic and includes example code for using them.

    Purchase Just Flight - Traffic Global For X-Plane

    Traffic Global Freeware

    Traffic Global allows the addition of freeware aircraft. You can find creations from people like Robin Tannahill in our file library.

    Download Traffic Global Freeware Aircraft

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess fs2004 fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    sigmapaul

    What's the best way to map rudder control to a Logitech yoke in FSX?

    Thread Starter: sigmapaul

    Hello all: I have a Logi Pro Yoke and throttle quadrant but currently do not have rudder pedels. I mapped the Rudder (Yaw Left) and Rudder (Yaw...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 12:41 PM Go to last post
    Bwoinbeerr

    Fixing AI Traffic

    Thread Starter: Bwoinbeerr

    Hi all, So, I`ve been having all sorts of stutters in my FS 2004 setup. After searching on the topic a bit, and experimenting, I found out the...

    Last Post By: Smutley Today, 12:22 PM Go to last post
    arangold2003

    Virtual Cockpits?

    Thread Starter: arangold2003

    Hi guys, Does anybody know if the FS2020 will come with Virtual Cockpits? I fly FSX with trackIR 5 and can't imagine flying it any other way!! ...

    Last Post By: ftldave Today, 10:23 AM Go to last post
    rean001

    FSX Stratojet Excalibur pitch problems?

    Thread Starter: rean001

    Hey guys so I've been using the Stratojet Excalibur plane on the steam version of FSX. However the plane's pitch isn't stable at higher and cruising...

    Last Post By: ftldave Today, 10:04 AM Go to last post