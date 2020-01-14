SimCoders Update Reality Expansion Pack to 4.3.3
Published on 01-15-2020
Fresh from SimCoders, is a new update to their ever popular
Reality Expansion Pack for X-Plane 11.
Update: REP 4.3.3 - SimCoders.com
A new update to the Reality Expansion Pack has been published to
fix a set small issue and add support for new mods around.
You can download the update on the store or using the SkunkCrafts
Updater.
Changelog
SF.260
- Added the pitch and power settings table in the kneeboard
- Fix: The KFC225 autopilot did not show the REV status properly
Carenado And Laminar B58
- Added support for separated cowl flaps axis for each engine
PC-12
- Fix: the total engine hours could be not metered correctly
C172
- Added support for the Garmin G5 mod by AFM
