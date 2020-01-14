SimCoders Update Reality Expansion Pack to 4.3.3

Fresh from SimCoders, is a new update to their ever popular Reality Expansion Pack for X-Plane 11.

Update: REP 4.3.3 - SimCoders.com

A new update to the Reality Expansion Pack has been published to fix a set small issue and add support for new mods around.

You can download the update on the store or using the SkunkCrafts Updater.

Changelog

SF.260 Added the pitch and power settings table in the kneeboard

Fix: The KFC225 autopilot did not show the REV status properly Carenado And Laminar B58 Added support for separated cowl flaps axis for each engine PC-12 Fix: the total engine hours could be not metered correctly C172 Added support for the Garmin G5 mod by AFM

Source