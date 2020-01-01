simHeaven Updates X-Europe

simHeaven have released version 4.1 of X-Europe for X-Plane 11, and this update includes quite a number of new features/fixes. When used correctly, and with decent ortho imagery, this scenery can rival, and sometimes better that of certain payware products.
Changelog v4.1
1-vfr+corr
- Bielefeld Germany Sparrenburg added
- Bremen Alter Wasserturm added
2-regions
- Greece region expanded to Cyprus
- some objects and facades corrected
3-extras
- reworked, less scrubs, completely new
4-forests
- tile +50+006 fixed
5-scenery
- breakwater polygons near LPFL deleted
- some facades corrected
- library corrected, wetland and ground polygons (for orthos) changed
- Four Seasons implemented in library
- some tiles having OSM errors (tall buildings) corrected
6-autogen
- reduced to autogen houses (no additional vegetation)
About X-EUROPE
X-EUROPE is scenery for X-Plane 10/11 having these main features:
- Mainly uses OSM data to ensure the most realistic view
- Default objects based on XP11 objects (with LR permission)
- Configurable library system to change/add objects easily
- Integrated SAM Seasons
- Special objects in the Alps region, Norway/Scandinavia and Greece
- 3D warehouse objects
- Splitted forests at motorways and railways
- Many new objects are generated
- 7 different layers