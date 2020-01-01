simHeaven Updates X-Europe

simHeaven have released version 4.1 of X-Europe for X-Plane 11, and this update includes quite a number of new features/fixes. When used correctly, and with decent ortho imagery, this scenery can rival, and sometimes better that of certain payware products.

Changelog v4.1

1-vfr+corr

Bielefeld Germany Sparrenburg added

Bremen Alter Wasserturm added

2-regions

Greece region expanded to Cyprus

some objects and facades corrected

3-extras

reworked, less scrubs, completely new

4-forests

tile +50+006 fixed

5-scenery

breakwater polygons near LPFL deleted

some facades corrected

library corrected, wetland and ground polygons (for orthos) changed

Four Seasons implemented in library

some tiles having OSM errors (tall buildings) corrected

6-autogen

reduced to autogen houses (no additional vegetation)

About X-EUROPE

X-EUROPE is scenery for X-Plane 10/11 having these main features:

Mainly uses OSM data to ensure the most realistic view

Default objects based on XP11 objects (with LR permission)

Configurable library system to change/add objects easily

Integrated SAM Seasons

Special objects in the Alps region, Norway/Scandinavia and Greece

3D warehouse objects

Splitted forests at motorways and railways

Many new objects are generated

7 different layers

