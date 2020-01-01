  • WF Scenery Studio Previews Nanjing Lukou Airport

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-15-2020 10:41 AM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    WF Scenery Studio Previews Nanjing Lukou Airport

    Scenery developer WF Scenery Studio has announced that they are working on Nanjing Lukou International Airport (IATA: NKG，ICAO: ZSNJ) for Prepar3D. They have released some screen shots and stated that it is "coming soon".

    Nanjing Lukou International Airport is the main airport serving Nanjing (the capital of Jiangsu Province) and a major airport serving the Yangtze River Delta area. As of 2016, it is the 12th busiest civil airport in China. The airport consists of two terminals, two 3600 meter runways (paralleled by three taxiways and connected by two taxiways), two control towers, a cargo center, a transportation center, and an apron.

