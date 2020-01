X-Plane Palm Springs

The team behind X-Plane, Laminar Research, are always keen to show off well made airports submitted to the Gateway Scenery, and this time around it's Palm Springs International Airport (KPSP) by artist ronb62:

Installing the scenery is extremely easy; simply download the file, extract it, and then add to your Custom Scenery folder in X-Plane (uses stock objects, no 3rd party libraries required).

Have fun!

