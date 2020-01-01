  • Rolling Cumulus - Famous Aircraft Of The World Series Episode 1

    Let's Fly The 737-200 Missions

    The 737-200 is a 737-100 with an extended fuselage, launched by an order from United Airlines in 1965. The -200 was rolled out on June 29, 1967, and entered service with United in April 1968. The 737-200 Advanced is an improved version of the -200, introduced into service by All Nippon Airways on May 20, 1971. The -200 Advanced has improved aerodynamics, automatic wheel brakes, more powerful engines, more fuel capacity, and longer range than the -100. Boeing also provided the 737-200C (Combi), which allowed for conversion between passenger and cargo use and the 737-200QC (Quick Change), which facilitated a rapid conversion between roles. The 1095th and last delivery of a -200 series aircraft was in August 1988 to Xiamen Airlines.

    Welcome to our new 2020 series of missions and flights of famous aircraft of all times. In this first episode we invite you to fly 20 missions in the all time popular 737-200. You will fly in many parts of the world where this workhorse has flown and is still flying today after 55 years!

    • 20 missions in: Nepal, Colombia, Bolivia, Honduras, Argentina, Italy, and USA
    • All airport scenery with new "Photolook" buildings
    • Missions can be "customized" as you desire within each; change weather, aircraft, or any parameter you wish
    • Use any 737-200 you have or download the suggested ones
    • Complete instructions for every mission; listen to pilots and stewards as you fly

    Extra For 2020: Send us your purchase receipt and we will send you a FREE GIFT.

    Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Famous Aircraft Of The World Series Episode 1

