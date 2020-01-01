  • Airfield Canada Announces CYHZ, Releases CYQY

    Airfield Canada - CYHZ

    Airfield Canada Announces CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield International Airport

    We are pleased to formally announce our next airport for X-Plane: the Halifax Stanfield International Airport (CYHZ). This project was previously intended to be free, but given the amount of time and money being invested, a decision has been made to continue as a payware project under the name Airfield Canada. Those who donated to the previous freeware work will be given a copy for free.

    At this time, extensive modelling and ground textures have been completed. No price or ETA yet, but we know you're going have some fun with this package when the time comes!

    Source

    Airfield Canada - CYQY

    CYQY - J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport

    The J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport (IATA: YQY, ICAO: CYQY) is a regional airport located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

    The airport is served by Air Canada Express, WestJet Encore, and WestJet with routes to Halifax (CYHZ), Toronto (CYYZ), and Montreal (CYUL). Depending on the season, scheduled aircraft include the CRJ-900, Dash 8-100/300/400, Embraer 175, and 737-6/7/8/MAX.

    Other traffic includes general aviation, medical flights, coast guard flights, and charters.

    Features

    • Over 75 highly detailed custom objects, including:
      • All airport buildings
      • All vehicles
      • Windsocks
      • Instrument landing system equipment
      • Airfield lighting
    • Many surrounding buildings and landmarks, such as wind turbines, generating stations, Marine Atlantic ferries, and some buildings in downtown Sydney, Nova Scotia
    • Animated ground traffic, smoke stacks, hangar door, wind turbines, and Canadian flag
    • Custom PBR HD ground textures and markings, including striated runway markings that are used at many Canadian airports, including CYQY
    • Orthophotos for the airport property
    • 3D snow piles and windrows
    • Spring, summer, autumn, winter, and deep winter seasons are supported through the SAM plugin

    Source

