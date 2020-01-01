  • Gaya Simulations Kos: The Airport in X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-14-2020  
    0 Comments

    Gaya Simulations Kos: The Airport in X-Plane 11

    More from Kos, this time in X-Plane 11. We're in a very advanced stage on both versions of LGKO, which is one of the benefits of developing both simultaneously as opposed to porting one from the other.

    Now that the airport is almost complete, focus shifts to the island as a whole, which you'll see in later posts.

    Currently we're in the first of the beta builds, which will slowly progress to a release candidate over the coming weeks. There is still no release date in mind just yet, but we'll inform you as we get closer to launch. A warning, the images shown in this thread are very much a work in progress and are not representative of the final product.

    Gaya Simulations Kos: The Airport in X-Plane 11

    Gaya Simulations Kos: The Airport in X-Plane 11

    Gaya Simulations Kos: The Airport in X-Plane 11

    Gaya Simulations Kos: The Airport in X-Plane 11

    Gaya Simulations Kos: The Airport in X-Plane 11

    Gaya Simulations Kos: The Airport in X-Plane 11

    Gaya Simulations Kos: The Airport in X-Plane 11

    Source

