Review: vFlyteAir Cessna 150 Commuter

Hello and welcome aboard. Today we're going for a flight in VflyteAir's highly detailed and very fun Cessna 150 Commuter!

The Cessna 150 is one of the most popular training and touring aircraft in the world. A common sight at flight schools, grass strips, and even tied down at large airports, the 150 gets around, but not in any particular hurry. Cruising at a modest but sufficient 95-100 mph, the Commuter is just fast enough to beat driving in most cases, and when equipped with a nice stack of navigational equipment, it makes a fun cross country ride for two.

Known for its forgiving but honest handling characteristics, the Cessna 150 is a very popular trainer, giving thousands of pilots their wings over the past 60 years. The original prototype Cessna 150 first flew in 1957, and production began in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas. The Cessna 150 is powered by a 100 hp Conintental O-200-A engine, and models from 1958 through 1968 have useful loads in the range of about 500 to 600 lbs depending on the model.

Over 22,000 of these aircraft were built in the United States, including over 700 "aerobat" versions which were engineered for aerobatic flight. Reims, a manufacturer in France, built over 1700 Cessna 150s, over 300 being aerobats. In 1977, the Cessna 152 (powered by a more economical Lycoming O-235 engine which had a longer recommended time between overhauls) replaced the Cessna 150.

Iconic in the world of light GA flying, thousands of Cessna 150s (and 152s) are still flying all over the world (and the simulator world), and now is your chance to take the controls of one of these classic birds. So, let's take a look at how vFlyteAir's version, modeled after a real 1972 Cessna 150L model, holds up to the real thing.

The vFlyteAir Cessna 150 Commuter is beautifully modeled, and the first thing I noticed when loading the aircraft and hopping into the cockpit was the attention to detail and realism in the textures. The interior textures represented a Cessna 150 that's been flown but not abused--the yoke and some of the knobs and switches are worn from use, but the seats and general interior are in decent shape. I feel like this 150 probably spent half its life in private hands and the other half in a flight school, but whoever had it before kept up on maintenance and treated it well enough.

On the first load, I was greeted by a friendly screen asking me if I'd be interested in turning on the custom engine start feature--a neat option that makes it so you have to start this Cessna 150 exactly as you would in the real thing, following the procedures in the POH. Being a real pilot, naturally, I said yes--I love when the simulation experience is as close to the real thing as possible.