  • Traffic Global For X-Plane Update Announced

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-13-2020 10:37 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight - Traffic Global

    For those of you who have purchased Just Flight's Traffic Global for X-Plane 11, you'll be glad to know that the team have just issued an update which features the following:

    v1.0.8818

    Notes:

    • The custom map layers will re-enable themselves if you disable them, each time X-Plane loads new scenery. This is X-Plane bug XPD-10498 and cannot be worked around.
    • Custom views do not respond correctly in VR. This is X-Plane bug XPD-10412.
    • If very few aircraft are nearby, additional false aircraft are reported via TCAS. This is X-Plane bug XPD-10434.

    Changes:

    • Change the module name from '64\win.xpl' to 'win_x64\Traffic Global.xpl' in line with the current recommendations.
    • Compatibility fix for librain in VR.
    • Add option to totally remove map layers.
    • Correct the spatial cell index count in the BGL.
    • Fix missing green nav light on B757-200-PW
    • Add about 50 more airline records.
    • Fix Norwegian Air Shuttle ICAO code (was NAS, corrected to NAX)
    • Validation options in debug mode.
    • Add a workaround for X-Plane bug XPD-10497, a random crash when drawing the map after new scenery has loaded.
    • Small performance improvement for dataref access
    • Add flight phase dataref
    • Support CPUs older than 2011.
    • Disable the folder browser in the installer when updating to a new version.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere flysimware fs2004 fsdg fsx g1000 helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    edwardstpowell

    Thunderbird 3 Flight and Model Issues

    Thread Starter: edwardstpowell

    Hi there everyone, I am working on a Thunderbird 3 model, for FSX. However, I have encountered some mind boggling problems. I have successfully...

    Last Post By: edwardstpowell Today, 11:24 AM Go to last post
    cregwalker

    No Name in Scenery Library

    Thread Starter: cregwalker

    When I install some 3rd party scenery in my scenery library, some times no name shows up in the list . It's just a blank space. How can I get the...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 11:19 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    Enlist now!

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 10:37 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    Marine Banshee

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk4566 jk4565 jk4564 jk4563

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 10:32 AM Go to last post