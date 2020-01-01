Traffic Global For X-Plane Update Announced

For those of you who have purchased Just Flight's Traffic Global for X-Plane 11, you'll be glad to know that the team have just issued an update which features the following:

v1.0.8818

Notes:

The custom map layers will re-enable themselves if you disable them, each time X-Plane loads new scenery. This is X-Plane bug XPD-10498 and cannot be worked around.

Custom views do not respond correctly in VR. This is X-Plane bug XPD-10412.

If very few aircraft are nearby, additional false aircraft are reported via TCAS. This is X-Plane bug XPD-10434.

Changes:

Change the module name from '64\win.xpl' to 'win_x64\Traffic Global.xpl' in line with the current recommendations.

Compatibility fix for librain in VR.

Add option to totally remove map layers.

Correct the spatial cell index count in the BGL.

Fix missing green nav light on B757-200-PW

Add about 50 more airline records.

Fix Norwegian Air Shuttle ICAO code (was NAS, corrected to NAX)

Validation options in debug mode.

Add a workaround for X-Plane bug XPD-10497, a random crash when drawing the map after new scenery has loaded.

Small performance improvement for dataref access

Add flight phase dataref

Support CPUs older than 2011.

Disable the folder browser in the installer when updating to a new version.

Source