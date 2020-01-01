Traffic Global For X-Plane Update Announced

For those of you who have purchased Just Flight's Traffic Global for X-Plane 11, you'll be glad to know that the team have just issued an update which features the following:
v1.0.8818
Notes:
- The custom map layers will re-enable themselves if you disable them, each time X-Plane loads new scenery. This is X-Plane bug XPD-10498 and cannot be worked around.
- Custom views do not respond correctly in VR. This is X-Plane bug XPD-10412.
- If very few aircraft are nearby, additional false aircraft are reported via TCAS. This is X-Plane bug XPD-10434.
Changes:
- Change the module name from '64\win.xpl' to 'win_x64\Traffic Global.xpl' in line with the current recommendations.
- Compatibility fix for librain in VR.
- Add option to totally remove map layers.
- Correct the spatial cell index count in the BGL.
- Fix missing green nav light on B757-200-PW
- Add about 50 more airline records.
- Fix Norwegian Air Shuttle ICAO code (was NAS, corrected to NAX)
- Validation options in debug mode.
- Add a workaround for X-Plane bug XPD-10497, a random crash when drawing the map after new scenery has loaded.
- Small performance improvement for dataref access
- Add flight phase dataref
- Support CPUs older than 2011.
- Disable the folder browser in the installer when updating to a new version.