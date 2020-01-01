  • VSKYLABS Announces Robinson R66

    VSKYLABS Robinson R66

    VSKYLABS Robinson Projects - Work-In-Progress - NEWS FLASH!

    Part of the VSKYLABS Robinson projects which is the development of the Robinson R22/R44/R66 helicopters for X-Plane 11.

    The VSKYLABS Robinson R66 Turbine is a fully featured R66 simulation, equipped with a recent (later) cockpit panel configuration along with Garmin based glass cockpit display, allowing all-weather IFR training capabilities, fully featured Auto-Pilot system which is including HDG/ALT/NAV/VNV/BC/APR and attitude modes. The VSKYLABS R66 is also including an Auxiliary fuel system.

    The R66 systems are covered thoroughly to include highly defined rotor and drive systems, hydraulic flight controls system, Anti ice systems and more.

    Project is designed for VR operations.

    The use of the 'EPIC - Global Heli Tour' paint, logos and calls-sign as the default paint of the project was approved by the 'EPIC' team. The 'EPIC Global Heli Tour' which took place back in 2018, was an inspiring, world record braking adventure of flying around the world in a R66. The VSKYLABS R66 project was developed so that the amazing EPIC journey could be replicated in X-Plane 11 flight simulator.

    Coming soon for X-Plane 11.

